Sapphire Launches Fanless Radeon RX 5700 XT Compute GPU

Sapphire (via Coelacanth Dream) has released the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6. The specialized graphics card, based on the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, targets professional and graphics-intensive workloads.

The GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 features a passive cooling system consisting of a herculean heatsink with four heatpipes. Sapphire specifically designed the dual-slot graphics card for GPU compute system,s so it relies on the system's active airflow to remain cool. Weighing in at 800g, the graphics card has dimensions of 281.94 x 133.75 x 34.5mm.

The Navi 10 silicon resides inside the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 and provides the graphics card with 40 Compute Units, which amounts to 2,560 shaders in total. Identical to the Radeon RX 5700 XT, the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 is also equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory bus. The memory continues to operate at 14 Gbps to offer maximum memory bandwidth of up to 448 GBps.

Sapphire implemented a dual-BIOS system on the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6. The default mode has the graphics card running according to AMD's reference specification. That would mean a 1,605 MHz base clock, 1,755 MHz game clock, and 1,905 MHz boost clock. The efficiency mode downclocks the graphics card to a 1,500 MHz base clock, 1,700 MHz game clock, and 1,750 MHz boost clock.

While the standard Radeon RX 5700 XT comes with a 225W TDP (thermal design power), the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 has a power consumption rating below 180W. Besides the PCIe slot, the graphics card draws its power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connector. Despite being a compute graphics card, the GPRO X070 8GB GDDR6 lands with three video outputs. There is one HDMI port and three DisplayPort outputs.

Due to the nature of the graphics card, consumers will have to contact Sapphire for a quote.