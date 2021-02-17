Sapphire's First Toxic GPU in 5 Years Is To Die For

The last time we saw a Sapphire 'Toxic' card land, it was 2016. There were no GPU shortages nor mining crazes, and we could go out to get beers with friends. But we're living in a different world now, and a new report from VideoCardz comes in showcasing the oh-so-shiny RX 6900 XT Toxic, and what a beauty this card is. With it, not only is Sapphire rising the Toxic name from its ashes, it's upping the ante and slapping an all-in-one liquid cooler onto the card with an absolutely massive 360mm radiator.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

We saw similar GPU designs from other manufacturers, but whereas Asus and EVGA's offerings are modern and feature smaller 240mm radiators, there's something about Sapphire's styling that just makes us nostalgic. Maybe it's the name, or the color scheme.

Few Details Yet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: VideoCardz)

At this time, there aren't many details available about this card. We can see from the pictures that it uses an 8+8+6 pin power configuration, and that's about it. No word on clock speeds -- though carrying the Toxic moniker, you can count on this GPU featuring a heavy overclock from the factory on cherry-picked silicon.

No word on pricing, but it's safe to say this won't be a cheap card.