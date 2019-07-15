Microsoft Surface Book 2 $300 Off with Free Surface Headphones

For two days only (timed with Amazon Prime Day), Microsoft is knocking down the price of any Surface Book 2 with an Intel Core i7 CPU by $300, and also tossing in a free pair of Surface Headphones to boot.

That means the a Surface Book 2 with a 13.5-inch display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U and 256GB solid state drive, which usually starts for $1,999.99, now costs $1,699.99.  A 15-inch model with a Core i7-8650, discrete Nvidia graphics and 1TB SSD is $2,999.99, down from $3,299.99.

Microsoft is also discounting the Surface Laptop 2. Any model will get $300 off, no matter the processor, but there's no bundle with headphones.

Additionally, the Surface Pro 6 is $200 off any configuration.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

