Team Group Releases New Gaming Memory and SSD: Form and Function

Today, Team Group has announced three new products in its T-FORCE gaming series– T1 and Vulcan Z gaming memory as well as the Vulcan SSD. The T1 memory line is targeted for a more entry-level gamer with lower peak speeds and capacities, while the Vulcan Z sticks can be found with higher speeds and capacities and is designed with compatibility and stability in mind. The 2.5-inch Vulcan SSD joins the T-FORCE gaming line with a focus on the styling of the aluminum chassis and brings with it the typical SATA3 6Gbps-limited speeds.

T-FORCE T1 Gaming Memory

Team Group’s T1 gaming memory line for the entry-level gamer comes with 2400MHz and 2600MHz speeds with capacity up to 16GB in either 2x8GB or 4x4GB. For ease of use, the sticks are compatible with both AMD and Intel systems and support Intel XMP 2.0 profiles. The sticks run at 1.2V to save a bit of power and lower heat output.

Credit: Team Group

The memory uses a ‘special’ ink and printing process to place the main design features directly on the PCB as opposed to on a heat spreader as we are more familiar with. TG says the ink was designed and tested to work in high temperature environments. The heatspreader-free design will allow for more flexibility when choosing air coolers due to the minimal height (just as high as the PCB) as compared with others using larger heatsinks which can get in the way.

T-FORCE Vulcan Z Gaming Memory

Sliding up the product stack, the Vulcan Z gaming memory raises the speeds (2666-3200 MHz) as well as the capacities up to 32GB (2x16GB). The Vulcan Z lineup adds a one-piece, low profile, 0.8mm thick heat spreader with "superconductivity" (a thermally conductive adhesive), that comes in two colors red and grey, to help keep the memory running cool. If you need RGB LEDs, both the Vulcan Z and T1 memory does not have them, so you will have to look at their Xcalibur, Delta, or Night Hawk Legend DDR4 memory kits (which also come in higher speeds and capacities).

Credit: Team Group

Depending on the speeds, the Vulcan Z kits will use wither 1.2V or 1.35V with CL rating of 16 (2666 MHz) or CL 18 (3000/3200 MHz). The IC’s used TG says is selected through a rigorous testing process and tested for complete compatibility and stability.

Pricing nor availability was listed for either of the new memory lines.

T-FORCE Vulcan SSD

The T-FORCE Vulcan SSD is a standard, 2.5-inch 7mm form factor using the SATA3 (6Gbps) protocol and is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. Performance wise, the stylishly designed SSD with the shiny T-Force logo in the middle can reach speeds up to 560/510 MB/s read/write with IOPS hitting 90K/85K for the 1TB model (smaller capacities are a bit slower on reads at 500 MB/s with IOPS writes at 80K). T-Force didn't mention controller details.

Credit: Team Group

To reach these speeds, the drive uses 3D NAND flash along with built-in error correction. The drive uses wear-leveling technology along with ECC to ensure a long life as well as security. The Vulcan SSD has a 1,000,000 hour MTBF (Mean Time Before Failure) and carries a three-year warranty. Details on the drive's status can be found in the Team Group SSD Toolbox software.

Pricing or availability was again not listed. More details on these devices can be found at the Team Group Website.