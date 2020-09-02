Zotac's ZBOX MA621 Nano Is an AMD Ryzen-Equipped SFF Barebones PC

Zotac just announced the ZBOX M Series MA621 Nano, a small form factor (SFF) barebones system powered by AMD Ryzen processors.

Specs include a Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core CPU clocked at 2.6G Hz with a boost frequency of 3.5G Hz, support for 32GB of RAM up to 2,400 MHz and, for storage, a single M.2 SATA slot, plus a 2.5-inch hard drive / SSD.



In terms of I/O, the MA621 Nano is pretty loaded. The mini PC comes with four USB 3.0 ports (1 in the front, 3 in the rear), mic and headphone jacks, an SD card reader (that supports SD/SDHC/SDXC formats), 2 gigabit Ethernet ports. For video output, you get both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0.

Still, considering Zotac announced the MA621 Nano today, it's disappointing to see it arrive with only a 3rd Gen Ryzen option. Ryzen loves high-speed memory, but you don't get support for the best RAM at 3,200 MHz. However, for much of the target audience this system should be fast enough.



If you are looking for a simple, SFF barebones that gets the basic, like video playback and word processing done, Zotac's latest should be worth a look. Plus, with its dual Ethernet ports it can serve in more professional environments.

No word on pricing or availability yet, but we expect to see it on shelves soon.