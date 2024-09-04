Intel announces cancellation of 20A process node for Arrow Lake, goes with 'external nodes,' likely TSMC
Out with the Intel node, in with TSMC.
In a surprise announcement, Intel announced today that it no longer plans to use its own 20A process node with its upcoming Arrow Lake processors for the consumer market. Instead, it will use external nodes, likely from partner TSMC, for all of Arrow Lake's chip components. Intel's only manufacturing responsibilities for the Arrow Lake processors will consist of packaging the externally produced chiplets together.
The announcement comes as Intel embarks on a vast restructuring in the wake of troubling financial results last quarter. The company continues to lay off 15,000 workers, among the largest workforce reductions in its 56-year history.
The node change comes after Intel initially demoed a wafer of Arrow Lake processors fabbed on the 20A node at its Innovation 2023 event, which indicated the chips were already far along in the development cycle. At the time, Intel said Arrow Lake would come to market in 2024.
Intel says its crucial next-gen 18A node remains on track, and it has now shifted its engineering resources from Intel 20A to the newer 18A node. As such, it appears that Intel will now leapfrog over its 20A process entirely to avoid the capital expenditures required to bring the node to full production. Eliminating the always-eye-watering ramp costs of a new node, particularly one as advanced as 20A, will surely contribute to the company meeting its cost-cutting goals.
The Intel 20A node was never planned for many products due to the company's fast-track move to the more advanced 18A node, so building out an extensive network of fab equipment would have limited returns. However, Intel's 20A served as a vehicle for several new advances, like RibbonFet Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, which is Intel’s first new transistor design since FinFET arrived in 2011. It also marked the debut of the company's PowerVia backside power delivery tech, which routes power for the transistors through the backside of the processor die.
Intel says the learnings it gained from its 20A node have contributed to the success of its 18A node, which makes sense given that 18A is a tighter refinement of the technologies invented for 20A. Intel again noted that it had reached a sub-0.40 D0 defect density (def/cm^2) for 18A, a critical measurement of the yield rate for a process node. A process node is usually considered production-worthy once the D0 reaches 0.5 or below.
Intel notes that it has chips built with the 18A process already powered on in the lab and booting operating systems and also touted that it has now delivered its critical PDK 1.0 to customers. This is the key framework that will allow external customers to build chips using Intel process nodes, a critical component of Intel's IDM 2.0 turnaround plan, which hinges on the company becoming an external foundry that produces chips for external customers.
Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Defense have already signed on to produce chips using the 18A node, and Intel plans to have eight tape-ins by the middle of 2025.
Paul Alcorn is the Managing Editor: News and Emerging Tech for Tom's Hardware US. He also writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage, and enterprise hardware.
Title says Intel is dropping 18A while the article says it's 20A instead.
Since releasing the Intel 18A Process Design Kit (PDK) 1.0 in July, we have seen positive response across our ecosystem and are encouraged by what we’re seeing from Intel 18A in the fab. It’s powered on and booting on operating systems, healthy, and yielding well – and we remain on track for launch in 2025.
One of the benefits of our early success on Intel 18A is that it enables us to shift engineering resources from Intel 20A earlier than expected as we near completion of our five-nodes-in-four-years plan. With this decision, the Arrow Lake processor family will be built primarily using external partners and packaged by Intel Foundry.
The journey to Intel 18A has been built on the groundwork laid by Intel 20A.
It enabled us to explore and refine new techniques, materials and transistor architectures that are crucial for advancing Moore's Law. With Intel 20A, we successfully integrated both RibbonFET gate-all-around transistor architecture and PowerVia backside power delivery for the first time, and these learnings have directly informed the first commercial implementation of both technologies in Intel 18A. This points to the iterative nature of semiconductor innovation, and we’re excited to bring these advancements to all Intel Foundry customers.
Focusing resources on Intel 18A also helps us optimize our engineering investments. When we set out to build Intel 20A, we anticipated lessons learned on Intel 20A yield quality would be part of the bridge to Intel 18A. But with current Intel 18A defect density already at D0 <0.40, the economics are right for us to make the transition now."
Is 18A not proceeding well enough?
1) 20A yields were too low for volume production making external the way to go because TSMC isn't cheap (I'm assuming the compute tiles are going to be N3 like LNL).
2) Intel doesn't want to tie up their limited EUV machines on 20A for the next 3-5 years to meet manufacturing requirements since it's an internal only node.
Problems with 20A would certainly mean bad tidings for the near term and 18A. It might also speak to some teething issues with GAAFET. Without internal information I highly doubt there will be any way to confirm if there are issues.
It's also believable that they'd want to prioritize the node that is open to external customers. The MTL rollout cost them a lot of money and may very well have impacted how quickly Intel 3 capacity rolled out. I hope that this is the driver rather than problems with the nodes as it's the much better of the options I can come up with.
However if any Arrow Lake product comes out soon on Intel 20A, it'd sound like very good news. But Intel is burying any such news so it's either not true or there's something disappointing about it.