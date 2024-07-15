15 of my favorite tech gadgets and accessories are on sale for $50 or less ahead of Prime Day

As much as we love high-priced tech like graphics cards, monitors, or the latest handheld PC , most of us can't spend several hundred dollars on a gadget gift or purchase. But that doesn't mean you can't substantially improve your tech life while spending a comparatively small amount of money.



I own most of the affordable tech gifts in this list below, nearly all of which can be had for less than $50. I can honestly say that most of these products have made my nerdy world a little nicer in their own ways. If you're looking for an affordable gift for that techie friend or family member (or just something to get yourself) one of these under $50 options might be just what you're after.



For many of these deals, you'll need to click on coupons or add promo codes on the listing, so be sure to look for those to ensure you get the best price.



My favorite sub-$50 deals:



HOTO Wireless Screwdriver: now $35, was $70

Baseus 67W Charging Station: now $43, was $78

Lenovo Go Qi Charging Mouse: now $38, was $60



Baseus 67W Charging Station

With my laptop and several other devices charging over USB-C PD, I like to have a USB-C charger in multiple rooms, as well as a compact charger for when I travel. This 67W Charging Station from Baseus accomplishes both. On my desk, it can charge all my devices, with a promised 67W via any of the three USB-C ports, or 67W total shared from the three Type-C and single Type-A port. And it also provides a handy power outlet behind the USB ports.



And when I need to travel, the USB section unplugs from the base, giving you a tiny (2.5 inches long) GaN charger to keep your devices juiced up on the go. This is one of those rare two-in-one devices that doesn't seem to have any downsides. Well, there is one, but it's not a huge deal, at least for me. The power prongs on the charger don't fold in to the charger when it's away from its base. But since I keep my charger and cables in a small bag when I travel, that's not really an issue.



Just be sure to select the 30% off coupon and use the code COMBO67W to get the discounted price.

Baseus 67W Charging Station: now $43 at Amazon (was $60)

This USB GaN charger sports three USB-C ports and a USB-A, and can deliver up to 67W. It's also detachable from its base, which sports two standard power plugs.

Lenovo Go Qi Charging Wireless Mouse

I have wireless charging pads at my desk and three other places around my apartment for keeping my phone and watch juiced up, and I take one with me when I travel. So when I saw Lenovo had a Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse that charges wirelessly using the Qi standard, I was intrigued. And now that I've owned one for over a year, it's my go-to travel rodent.



There's not much remarkable about this compact mouse in terms of its design. It houses a USB-C dongle under its magnetic top, and it also works over Bluetooth for pairing it with up to three devices. Lenovo claims 2-3 months of use if you use it a couple of hours a day, which is probably fairly accurate.

I've never been able to tell because once a week or so, I just drop it on the Qi charging stand on my desk and it's fully charged whenever I pick it up again. Plugging things in is so 2019. However, it does have a USB-C port in the front if you want to pry off the rubber door and charge it the old-school way.



Lenovo Go Wireless Mouse: now $38 at Amazon (was $60)

This unassuming compact mouse hides Qi wireless charging abilities in its base. Just drop it on a charging pad when you're doing and never worry about running out of pointer power again.

Add recessed power and USB ports to your desk for just $20

OK, this one's only for the DIY-inclined, because it involves cutting a hole in your desk (or anywhere else you might want some flush-mount power ports, like a nightstand). Jgstkcity's recessed power strip lets you drop a couple of AC outlets and two USB charging ports (one 30W USB-C) anywhere you need them – again, once you've cut a hole for it.



While it's always smart to be wary of no-name power strips, I've owned the older non-PD version of this strip for over two years and it's been functioning just fine. I have it installed in the narrow stand I built right behind my couch. It's a super-convenient place for power outlets, especially when friends or family stop by. I just warn people not to put drinks there. Thankfully the coffee table is even more convenient for that and it's right in front of the couch.

Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip: now $20 at Amazon

You'll likely need a drill and a saw to install it, but having a couple of power plugs and USB-C PD power right on the surface of your desk or nightstand is super convenient.

Powerowl's rechargeable batteries are good and surprisingly cheap

When I first started using rechargeable batteries with my Walkman in the early 90s, they were kind of awful (but still better than spending all my money feeding my music addiction). They couldn't hold a charge and didn't last nearly as long as name-brand disposable batteries. But here in the 2020s, rechargeables are surprisingly good.



Panasonic's Eneloops arguably ushered in the rechargeable AA and AAA renaissance, but PowerOwl's batteries are a lot more affordable and I haven't had a single one fail in over three years of using them in my various remotes, smart door locks, and other devices.

PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger: now $23 at Amazon , was $33

These PowerOwl Pro AA batteries are rated to 2800mAh (though I wouldn't put stock in that spec) and to keep 60% of their power for two years. The included USB-powered charger isn't the fastest (10 hours rated), but it gets the job done.

HyperX Wrist Rest

For anyone who spends their days (and / or nights) in front of a keyboard, a good wrist rest is key for both short-term comfort and long-term limb health. Multiple Tom's Hardware staffers swear by HyperX's gel / memory foam wrist rests. Seriously, it makes typing feel a lot more like settling into a comfy recliner.

And with the rise in popularity of compact keyboards, it's nice to see the company now offers a Mini version. At about 9 inches long, this model is a good fit for small keyboards, but a 14-inch Tenkeyless option is also available for $5 more.

HyperX Wrist Rest: now $15 at Amazon (was $19)

Your wrists will thank you for spending $15-$20 on HyperX's gel and foam wrist rest. With several sizes available, you don't need to use one that's bigger than your keyboard anymore.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set

I build a lot of PCs and also do a fair bit of home improvement work around my apartment. So a cordless screwdriver is a nice thing to have. I also own a much slimmer Wowstick, but have found HOTO's NEX O1 Pro to be handier thanks to its extra (and variable) torque. It's great for loosening those factory-installed screws on PC cases that just don't want to let go, and also good for assembling small pieces of furniture.



The HOTO won't replace my DeWalt impact driver or drill for bigger, tougher jobs, but I can confirm it's ruggedly constructed. While helping relatives move into a new condo recently, I used it for a full day and dropped it off a six-foot ladder at least three times while installing shelves and curtain rods. It still looks and functions like it did when it was new.



The Hoto screwdriver is powerful enough for most common household tasks, easy to charge over USB-C, and even looks good on my workbench. I just wish it came with and stored more than 12 bits.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: now $54 at Amazon (was $80)

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. I just wish it came with more bits. Don't forget to clip the coupon for an extra 10% off.

JLab JBuds ANC 3 Bluetooth Earbuds

We usually leave coverage of things like Bluetooth earbuds to our colleagues at Tom's Guide. But after losing my primary pair earlier this year while traveling in Scotland, I picked up the third generation of JLab's ANC earbuds, and have been pleasantly surprised by just how good they are -- especially at their current sale price of $42.



Don't get me wrong, my Samsung Buds 2 Pro sound better and have better noise canceling, but the Samsungs sold for more than four times as much until recently. The JLab buds deliver decent noise cancelling and solid noise cancelling, both of which I definitely appreciated on my flight home and then a much longer flight to Taiwan not long after.



If you don't want to spend more and don't need the best performance, these are great budget earbuds, and even though I've since replaced my Samsungs for another (refurbished) pair, I often find myself reaching for these JLabs when walking out the door. I find the slim vertical charging case slips nicely in my pocket.



For me, the only real downside is they charge over a short attached USB-C cable. I've also read reviews that say they aren't great for making calls, but I try to avoid talking to while people on the go as much as possible, anyway.

JLab JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds: now $42 at Amazon (was $60)

I bought these earbuds out of desperation before a flight. But their noise canceling, audio quality, and battery life are very good for budget earbuds.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter

Have you upgraded your router to Wi-Fi 6, but your desktop or laptop doesn't have the requisite hardware to take advantage of your newer network tech? TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter is here to solve that problem for you. It's quite large by USB Wi-Fi dongle standards, but I've found it works quite well with the Wi-Fi 6 router that I have running downstairs from my office. And it instantly fixed an issue I was having with very poor reception from the SFF PC I built in the Fractal Terra case .

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter: now $35 at Amazon (was $50)

Sure, it's big and bulky with two antennas, but this Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter cand deliver some serious speed to your desktop or laptop when paired with a Wi-Fi 6 or later router.

TP-Link WiFi 6E Intel AX210 AXE5400 PCIe WiFi Card

If you have a desktop with a spare PCIe slot and want to upgrade to the newer Wi-Fi 6E standard, TP-Link's Archer TXE75E add-in card has you covered and is currently on sale for a penny under $50. I've been using the non-E (Wi-Fi 6 model) of this card (which is also on sale for $37) for four years in my primary living-room PC and it's worked flawlessly.



This model uses an Intel AZ210 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 card, under a heatsink and supported by a serious antenna. For more about why you might (or might not) want to opt for the 6E version of this card over the cheaper, older Wi-Fi 6 model, see our explainer about the differences between the two standards. Of course, Wi-Fi 7 is the newest standard, but routers that support those features are still very expensive, and devices that support it are also scarce. So you're unlikely to regret getting an "older" Wi-Fi 6 card anytime soon, especially at these reduced prices.

TP-Link WiFi 6E AXE5400 PCIe WiFi Card: now $49.99 at Amazon (was $80)

This Wi-Fi 6E expansion card uses an Intel AX210 card that includes Bluetooth 5.3 support and a beefy magnetic antenna. It's a good upgrade if you have a Wi-Fi 6E router and your desktop isn't getting a good signal or speed.

APC Desk Mount Power Station PE6U4

If you're a tech person, you always want more power sockets and USB ports within easy reach. And that's exactly what APC's Desk Mount Power Station provides. Designed to be clamped on the edge of a desk or on top of a cubicle wall, it puts six power sockets and four USB charging ports right on your desk. No more bending over or reaching around things to get the sweet, sweet power your device needs.



Oh, and it's also a 1,080-Joule-rated surge protector, so your devices get some added protection as well. I wouldn't trust all my expensive devices to such a small surge protector but hey, it's better than nothing.

APC Desk Mount Power Station PE6U4: now $38 at Amazon (was $43)

This uniquely shaped surge protector is designed to clip on your desk or cubicle wall while giving you six power outlets and four USB power ports.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J)

What's exciting to say about a surge protector? If it's old and defective, it could help burn your house down. And even if it isn't, it's recommended you replace them every 5 or so years because the parts that actually do the protecting can become less effective over the years. So there's a good chance you're due for a new one. I own three of these Anker Power Strip Surge Protectors (2100J) and they all have worked flawlessly.

Aside from the usual things like 10 three-prong outlets and a handy switch, Anker also includes USB-A and USB-C power outlets, each rated to 12W. I wish these came with more than an 18-month warranty, but I've always had good luck with Anker's customer service, which makes me feel a bit better on that front.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J): now $30 at Amazon (was $36)

With 10 outlets and a switch, this is mostly a pretty standard surge protector. But Anker tosses in a couple of 12W USB power ports as well.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub

Much like the APC power station above, this is a four-port USB hub that's designed to clamp onto your desk and give you extra convenient connectivity. Orico's device is more about data than power though, delivering USB 3.0 speeds, which is good enough for most modern devices.

It comes in black or silver and has a nice sturdy metal frame. Just note that its clamp section is pretty shallow and its adjustable screw can only open between 10 and 32 mm, so it won't fit on all desks.



If you are willing to spend a few dollars more, there's a newer model with a single USB-C port along with USB-A for $29.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub: now $21 at Amazon (was $25)

An otherwise standard four-port USB 3.0 hub, this Orico model stands out for its metal frame and clamp design.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller

What's not to love about an SNES-inspired wireless gaming controller that's compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and the Nintendo Switch? Not much, but I own the original Pro model and not one of these newer models with translucent plastic shells. That's peak late-90s nostalgia and I really don't want to love it as much as I do.



As you might expect given this controller's small size and many more buttons than the SNES controller it was based on, its Rumble motors aren't the strongest, and the layout can feel kind of cramped for some modern games. But for any kind of retro game and especially platformers (I'm looking at you, Super Mario Bros. Wonder), this is my go-to controller.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller: now $42 at Amazon (was $44.99)

With its SNES-inspired design and translucent shell, this controller will appeal to gamers of a certain age. But its appeal goes beyond its looks. Click the coupon button to get it at this price.

Hamurubi Large Felt Desk Pad

Few things can freshen up your desk space with less effort and cost than a good desk pad. It also helps that putting down a new desk pad means you actually have to clean up your desk. The one I'm using at my main home desk is getting a little funky, so I ordered this felt model from Dawntrees earlier this year.



It comes in a large 40 x 16 size that was perfect for covering up a gauge in my desk that happened while wall-mounting the OLED TV I use as a monitor. But it also comes in a somewhat smaller 35.5 x 15 model for a few dollars less. I particularly like that it's felt rather than leather, and that it has anti-slip silicone dots on the bottom to keep it in place. At $16-$19 and available in two shades of gray, if you like the look and feel of felt, it should be a comfy and attractive addition to your desk.

Dawntrees Large Felt Desk Pad: now $19 at Amazon (was $23)

This felt desk pad is cheap, comes in three shades, and has non-slip dots on the back to keep it in place on your desk.

Clean up the cables under your desk with a tray

Sometimes, the best gifts are passive-aggressive. If all you want for the holidays is for someone in your home or office to get their cables off the floor, some cheap cable management trays will do the job. This two-pack comes with tape, though heavier loads will ultimately require some screws.



Besides the trays, this key also comes with some cable ties and a few cable clips you can place along the bottom or sides of your desk. One of these has been holding up the PC cable clutter in my living room since May. But I had to screw it into my desk because it's holding one of the above Anker power strips, plus the external power brick from my TV/Monitor.