Save $290 on this Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB combo from Newegg — $949.99 bundle includes free 750W power supply and one-year VPN subscription

If you are planning to upgrade or build a powerful new gaming PC, this Newegg bundle should definitely be on your radar. Priced at $949.99, the limited-time combo includes the mighty AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, a G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB DDR5-6400 memory kit, and a Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD. Altogether, the bundle saves you around $290 compared to purchasing each component separately.

Looking at individual pricing, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently listed at $439.99, while the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD is listed at $279.99. Thanks to the ongoing memory crisis, the most expensive item of this combo is the DDR5 memory kit at a whopping $519.99. Notably, the bundle also includes a free Corsair CX-M CX750M 750W 80 Plus Bronze semi-modular power supply and a one-year subscription to NordVPN VPN service. With this combo deal, you've essentially got the makings of a powerful modern gaming PC. All you need to complete the build is a motherboard, CPU cooler, graphics card, and a PC case.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, offering outstanding performance thanks to its onboard 3D V-Cache. While it isn’t technically the fastest gaming chip on the market, as the newly launched Ryzen 7 9850X3D is marginally faster, it is still a formidable processor. It comes with eight cores and 16 threads, with a 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz boost clock. The massive 96MB L3 cache helps reduce latency, thereby significantly boosting frame rates and providing smoother overall performance in demanding games.