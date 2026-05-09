Save $290 on this Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB combo from Newegg — $949.99 bundle includes free 750W power supply and one-year VPN subscription

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A solid start for an AM5 build.

Combo deals post image for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Trident Z5 RGB DDR memory and Samsung 9100 Pro Gen 5 SSD
(Image credit: Newegg)

If you are planning to upgrade or build a powerful new gaming PC, this Newegg bundle should definitely be on your radar. Priced at $949.99, the limited-time combo includes the mighty AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, a G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB DDR5-6400 memory kit, and a Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD. Altogether, the bundle saves you around $290 compared to purchasing each component separately.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD
Save 23% ($289.98)
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD: was $1,239.97 now $949.99 at Newegg

This limited-time $949.99 bundle features the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-6400 RAM, and a Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, along with a free Corsair 750W PSU and one year of NordVPN.

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The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, offering outstanding performance thanks to its onboard 3D V-Cache. While it isn’t technically the fastest gaming chip on the market, as the newly launched Ryzen 7 9850X3D is marginally faster, it is still a formidable processor. It comes with eight cores and 16 threads, with a 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.2 GHz boost clock. The massive 96MB L3 cache helps reduce latency, thereby significantly boosting frame rates and providing smoother overall performance in demanding games.

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