Crucial's speedy T500 2TB SSD is back down to $138 thanks to Memorial Day discounts

The Memorial Day sales are continuing and today we have a lovely deal on a very speedy SSD from Crucial. This deal is especially nice as the price of SSD storage has risen sharply since the end of last year due to various contributing factors. This isn't the lowest-ever price of this SSD, but it is the lowest it's been in the previous 5 months, since the SSD price hikes.

You can find this deal on the Crucial T500 2TB SSD at Amazon for $138, the same deal is also available from several other retailers as well, such as Newegg and Best Buy. Looking at price comparison tools, the most recent prices for this drive have been fluctuating between $150 and $158, to give you an idea of how much this deal is truly saving you.

You can find more information on this SSD from our review of the Crucial T500, where we put the drive through our suite of benchmarking tests to see how it performs in comparison to the competition. We awarded the T500 an impressive 4 stars for its excellent all-around performance and software and encryption support, but were disappointed at the original MSRP release price of this drive.

Crucial T500 2TB SSD: now $138 at Amazon (was $189)



The Crucial T500 is one of the more recent Gen4 SSDs, so it makes the most of its Gen4 bandwidth. With sequential read/write speeds of 7400/7000 Mbps, the T500 is no slouch and is more than enough for top gaming performance.

The Crucial T500 uses the Phison E25 controller and features 232-layer Micron TLC memory, and the popular M.2 form factor is highly compatible with the majority of motherboards that support an M.2 slot. With a thin single-sided design, this SSD is also a great fit for devices where space is a premium commodity such as laptops or the PlayStation 5 console.