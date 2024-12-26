Hitting an all-time low, the 1TB WD Black SN770M is now just $82 - beef up your gaming handheld

Another fantastic holiday deal sees the WD Black SN770M 1TB fall to a new all-time low price. A great choice for an expansion card for smaller computing devices such as gaming handhelds, the SN770M uses a small M.2 2230 form factor, enabling it to fit in the tiniest chassis. So if you're looking to expand the storage of your Steam Deck, then the WD Black SN770M would be an excellent choice.

Available at Amazon, you can find the 1TB WD Black SN770 on sale for just $82 - a new all-time low price. The usual MSRP price for the SN770M is $100 with discounts often taking it to $91, however, today's deal sees that drop to the new low of $82. The 1TB SN770M is no slouch with sequential read speeds of 5,150 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 4,900 MB/s - plenty fast enough to load the latest games at a blisteringly fast pace and give you more time in the action and less time on the loading screen.

This SSD has a one-sided design, the SN770M not only takes up less space but is also easier to cool. The performance is fast and steady with the combination of Kioxia 112-Layer TLC (BiCS5) NAND and SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller. The drive is however DRAM-less and instead uses HMB. The 1TB version of the drive has a 600TBW endurance rating and a standard 5-year limited warranty from Western Digital.

WD Black SN770M 1TB: now $82 at Amazon (was $100)

For more information and benchmark testing, please see our review of the WD Black SN770M, where we note its excellent all-round performance, but have concerns about price and thermals in desktop modes.

