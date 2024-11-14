Phison intros 'world's fastest' high-capacity 128TB SSD — Pascari D205V hits 3 million IOPS and 14,600 MB/s with PCIe 5.0

Phison has introduced its Pascari D205V datacenter SSD with a capacity of up to 128TB and a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface. The drive is aimed at AI training as well as media streaming applications that demand both high capacity and high performance. In an email Tom's Hardware received, Phison said the SSD will be available in the second quarter of next year and its clients can use the platform to build their own drives.

Phison's Pascari D205V datacenter SSD with 128TB of raw NAND memory (which provides a capacity of 122.88TB) is based on the Phison X2 controller and 2Tb 3D QLC NAND devices. The drive promises a sequential read speed of up to 14,600 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 3,200 MB/s as well as a random read performance of 3,000K 4K IOPS and 35K random write 16K IOPS, which makes it one of the fastest enterprise-grade SSD in the world and the fastest 120TB-class SSD in the industry. The platform is rated for 0.3 drive writes per day.

The new Pascari D205V has a PCIe 5.0 x4 single port interface or two PCIe 5.0 x2 dual port interfaces. Also, the model has power loss protection.

The Pascari D205V datacenter SSD is compatible with the latest servers supporting a PCIe 5.0 interface and can offer unprecedented performance while storing up to 2.2PB of data in a standard server with 24 drives. Yet, since Phison does not disclose the power consumption of its Pascari D205V SSD, it is impossible to say whether this product is drop-in compatible with all of the existing servers.

Phison's Pascari D205V drives in U.2 and E3.L form factors are available for preorder now and are expected to ship in early Q2 2025.

Phison is generally known as a leading developer of SSD controllers and platforms for client (some of the best consumer SSDs use Phison's controllers), embedded, and enterprise drives. The company's technology powers SSDs from major brands and controls a sizeable market share. But this year the company decided to go further and introduce Pascari: its own brand for enterprise-grade SSDs.

By developing its own reference drives for datacenters, Phison enables enterprises that want to adopt the latest storage technology to get it directly from the renowned developer of SSD platforms - instead of waiting for branded makers of solid-state drives to roll out their solutions based on the same controller.

"With the acceleration in AI training and data-intensive workloads there has been a tangible shift to a future-forward focus on storage as a critical component in capturing necessary volume to support data quality and integrity," said Michael Wu, General Manager and President, of Phison US. "With today's launch, each drive maximizes capacity while reducing power, space, and cooling constraints to minimize bottlenecks for transformative use cases. Customers can essentially push past previous infrastructure barriers to continue to scale as the market demands."