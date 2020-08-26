Trending

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi Review: Affordable, Hot Running Micro-ATX

Asus’ Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi is inexpensive and (mostly) full-featured.

By

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi
(Image: © Asus)

Software

Asus includes a few applications designed for a variety of functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of AISuite and Armory Crate.

Image 1 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 16

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens. There’s not much here we haven’t seen before. The theme is different compared to the ROG boards. You get  a black, white and blue color scheme, but outside of that, it is still a typical Asus BIOS. Most functions are not buried deep within the menus, and it’s generally easy to navigate and find what you’re looking for.

Image 1 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 23 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 24 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 25 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 26 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 27 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 28 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 29 of 29

Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System and Comparison Products 

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows: 

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 3900X
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 1909
Graphics DriverNvidia Driver 445.75
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Graphics DriverGeForce 445.74

For this review, we’ll be comparing the Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi against other B550 motherboards. At this time, we do not have any direct comparisons (by board size, Micro ATX), but we’ll see more of these in the coming weeks. This includes the ASRock B550M-HDV ($80.99), MSI B550M Pro-VDH Wi-Fi ($109.99), Gigabyte B550M DS3H ($94.99), and the this board’s little brother, the Asus Prime B500M-K ($120.99). 

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) 
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • AlB80 26 August 2020 12:25
    This board has VRM with 4+2 phases and only 3 capacitors in the 12V filter. I think a 95-105W CPU with PBO can rip(ple) them fast.
    Reply