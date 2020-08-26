Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi Review: Affordable, Hot Running Micro-ATX

Software

Asus includes a few applications designed for a variety of functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of AISuite and Armory Crate.

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens. There’s not much here we haven’t seen before. The theme is different compared to the ROG boards. You get a black, white and blue color scheme, but outside of that, it is still a typical Asus BIOS. Most functions are not buried deep within the menus, and it’s generally easy to navigate and find what you’re looking for.

Test System and Comparison Products

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

For this review, we’ll be comparing the Asus Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi against other B550 motherboards. At this time, we do not have any direct comparisons (by board size, Micro ATX), but we’ll see more of these in the coming weeks. This includes the ASRock B550M-HDV ( $80.99 ), MSI B550M Pro-VDH Wi-Fi ( $109.99 ), Gigabyte B550M DS3H ( $94.99 ), and the this board’s little brother, the Asus Prime B500M-K ( $120.99 ).

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

