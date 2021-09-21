EVGA X570 Dark Review: EVGA Embraces AMD

Firmware
EVGA’s BIOS for X570 looks the same as it does in the Intel board versions. You’re greeted by a black-and-faint-teal menu selection screen that allows you to set default settings, a gamer mode, the EVGA OC Robot to automatically overclock your PC, or finally, jump into the advanced configuration. Once inside the advanced section, you’ll find a list of menu items across the top, with sub-heading and details listed below. Everything necessary in this BIOS is easy to find and not hidden behind several sub-headings, especially anything regarding overclocking. Overall, this is an easy BIOS to navigate, and the contrasting colors make it easy to read. Frankly, this is one of the more mature and stable interfaces I’ve used from EVGA recently.
Software
On the software side, EVGA’s Eleet X1 is a multi-functional monitoring and tweaking tool. For example, X1 can overclock the CPU and Memory and monitor the system voltages, temperatures and fan speeds. Additionally, it offers RGB lighting control and several preset lighting modes, plus the ability to adjust by each strip attached to the motherboard headers. The latest version of Eleet X1 (1.0.6) is easy to read and is quite helpful. About the only thing missing here are fan controls.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection has changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus TUF RTX 3070
|Cooling
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Driver 461.40
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Far Cry: New Dawn
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|F1 2020
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
