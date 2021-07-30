Trending

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master Review: Silencing the Master

The Aorus Master goes fanless, updating power its delivery and other hardware in the process.

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master
(Image: © Gigabyte)

Firmware

The Aorus Master’s theme carries over from the original using black/orange as its predominant colors. As usual, we capture a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. Like most vendors, Gigabyte includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section for serious tweaking.

The BIOS is organized well, with many commonly used functions accessible without drilling down too far to find them. My biggest gripe in Gigabyte BIOS has to be the inability to use the page up/down buttons to change values. In the end, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.

Image 1 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.

Image 1 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 20

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to version 461.40, using an Asus TUF RTX 3070. Additionally, our game selection changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus TUF RTX 3070
CoolingCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 461.40
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Far Cry: New DawnUltra Preset - 1920 x 1080
F1 2020Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

