Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master Review: Silencing the Master

Firmware

The Aorus Master’s theme carries over from the original using black/orange as its predominant colors. As usual, we capture a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. Like most vendors, Gigabyte includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section for serious tweaking.

The BIOS is organized well, with many commonly used functions accessible without drilling down too far to find them. My biggest gripe in Gigabyte BIOS has to be the inability to use the page up/down buttons to change values. In the end, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 20 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to version 461.40, using an Asus TUF RTX 3070. Additionally, our game selection changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPU AMD Ryzen R9 5950X Memory GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Software Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 461.40 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings Far Cry: New Dawn Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 F1 2020 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content