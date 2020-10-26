Gigabyte Z490 Vision D and Vision G Review: For Creators

Software
Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for a variety of functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.
Firmware
To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens.
The BIOS on Gigabyte’s Z490 boards has worked well for me since release. The format of headings across the top, with most details on a single page or one level down makes for easy navigation. The biggest difference here is the white-and-gold color theme, compared to the darker designs found with most of the company’s other motherboards.
Test System
Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public, unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|Intel i9-10900K
|Memory
|G.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)
|Memory 2
|G.Skill Trident Z Royale 4x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
|GPU
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 1909
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia Driver 445.75
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|The Division 2
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
