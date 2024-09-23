AI takes YouTuber's voice — alleged offending videos have now been unlisted

Renowned Raspberry Pi expert and YouTuber Jeff Geerling joins Scarlett Johansson on the list of people impersonated by AI. In his latest video, Geerling compares his own voice to an AI-generated voice used in a series of Elecrow tutorial videos.

They stole my voice with AI - YouTube Watch On

In Geerling's video, entitled "They stole my voice with AI", Geerling talks about how he thinks his voice was cloned. There is no evidence, but Geerling believes that the AI voice was trained on his videos and then used to narrate a series of Elecrow tutorials for the Raspberry Pi Pico and the ESP32. Topics that Geerling also covers in his videos. Geerling has covered Elecrow's products on his channel, reviewing the CrowPi 2, and he states that he "didn't have a bad relationship with them [Elecrow] in the past."

As of checking on September 23, 2024, all of the Elecrow videos that Geerling links to, have been made unavailable, possibly due to the highlighted situation. Looking back through Elecrow's videos, we cannot find any videos that sound like Geerling. But, many AI-generated voiceovers are being used in its product videos.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: YouTube / Elecrow) (Image credit: YouTube / Elecrow) (Image credit: YouTube / Elecrow) (Image credit: YouTube / Elecrow)

Earlier this year, an "eerily similar" clone of Scarlett Johansson's voice was used as the basis of OpenAI's "Sky" AI voice. According to an NBC report, Johansson was approached by Sam Altman in September 2023, as he sought to hire her to voice the GPT-4o chatbot. Johansson ultimately declined but was then alerted to "Sky" and its vocal similarities. Geerling comments that because of this, he thought that companies were being "very careful with the AI voices that they use". According to Geerling, he is unaware of any legal precedent for the unauthorized use of AI voice cloning. There is precedent for "not using someone's voice in commercial work without their consent", covered under the US Supreme Court case between Bette Midler and Ford Motor Company. Middler versus Ford covers the user of a Bette Midler impersonator used in a series of Ford commercials in the 1980s.

Geerling was keen for Elecrow to take down the videos, and it seems with the video series now being unavailable that they have complied. We've reached out to Elecrow, offering a right to reply. We will update this story with a response.