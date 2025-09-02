Chinese social media firms comply with strict AI labelling law, making it clear to users and bots what's real and what's not

It's part of a broader push by the Cyberspace Administration of China to have greater oversight over the AI industry and the content it produces.

Chinese social media companies have begun requiring users to classify AI generated content that is uploaded to their services in order to comply with new government legislation. By law, the sites and services now need to apply a watermark or explicit indicator of AI content for users, as well as include metadata for web crawling algorithms to make it clear what was generated by a human and what was not, according to SCMP.

Countries and companies the world over have been grappling with how to deal with AI generated content since the explosive growth of popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Dall-E. After drafting the new law in March, China has now implemented it, taking the lead in increasing oversight and curtailing rampant use with its new labeling law making social media companies more responsible for the content on their platforms.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • COLGeek
    I hope others will follow this path. Unfortunately, with the proliferation of this content, I'm afraid if more fully adopted it will just become more "white noise" for many consumers.

    Still, IMHO, this is a good first step.
    Reply
  • setx
    Very good law. Instead of banning AI content proper tagging is much more useful.

    But soon, perhaps, "not generated by AI" tag would become more useful...
    Reply