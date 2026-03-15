Facial recognition is jailing the wrong people, but police keep using it anyway — Tennessee grandmother latest victim of AI-driven misidentification

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Angela Lipps spent nearly six months behind bars after AI software misidentified her. She's at least the ninth American it's happened to.

Angela Lipps speaks with WDAY News during an interview about her wrongful arrest.
(Image credit: Matt Henson / WDAY)

A Tennessee grandmother spent nearly six months in jail after police in Fargo, North Dakota, used facial recognition software to identify her as the primary suspect in a bank fraud case, according to reporting by WDAY News.

Fargo police were investigating a series of bank fraud incidents in April and May last year, in which a woman used a fake U.S. Army ID to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars. Detectives ran surveillance footage through facial recognition software, which returned a match to Lipps. A detective then compared her Tennessee driver's license and social media images to the suspect and concluded that she was the perpetrator based on facial features, body type, and hair. Nobody from the department contacted Lipps before U.S. Marshals arrested her at gunpoint on July 14 while she was babysitting four children.

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