A Tennessee grandmother spent nearly six months in jail after police in Fargo, North Dakota, used facial recognition software to identify her as the primary suspect in a bank fraud case, according to reporting by WDAY News.

The problem was that Angela Lipps, 50, had never been to North Dakota, and bank records confirmed she was more than 1,200 miles away at the time of the alleged crimes. Her case is the latest in a documented pattern of wrongful arrests driven by facial recognition technology deployed without adequate investigative follow-up.

Fargo police were investigating a series of bank fraud incidents in April and May last year, in which a woman used a fake U.S. Army ID to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars. Detectives ran surveillance footage through facial recognition software, which returned a match to Lipps. A detective then compared her Tennessee driver's license and social media images to the suspect and concluded that she was the perpetrator based on facial features, body type, and hair. Nobody from the department contacted Lipps before U.S. Marshals arrested her at gunpoint on July 14 while she was babysitting four children.

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