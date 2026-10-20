US Army reportedly developing program that would deploy AI agents to autonomously seek and destroy targets in enemy digital infrastructures — experts warn ECHOTRIBBLE program could have disastrous consequences

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Agents will self-destruct upon completing their mission

Robot army
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The U.S. Army is allegedly developing a program to deploy autonomous AI agents that can navigate digital and network infrastructures, identify targets, and “neutralize” them. According to an Oct. 19 report by The Intercept, citing leaked official documents from the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), the nascent program, codenamed “ECHOTRIBBLE,” is primarily focused on offensive missions with the goal of neutralizing targets by “disabling the threat completely or temporarily, deleting the threat from the target.”

The program purportedly seeks to develop modular, autonomous AI agents that would function like computer worms, stealthily navigating adversary networks, moving between devices, and self-replicating across different operating systems. The agents would operate lightly in contested cloud environments and air-gapped systems alike, keeping reports minimal and concealing any required transmissions. Once an agent identifies and neutralizes a target, it would self-destruct, ideally without alerting the target or leaving any traces of its existence.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    can navigate digital and network infrastructures, identify targets, and “neutralize” them
    This is precisely how it will all go wrong. Not only that, if it can do this for an enemy, imagine how much of our data it could have access to, if it deemed it in the needs of national security! No guardrails.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    Have literally none of these people seen or remember the stuff that happened in The Terminator?
    Reply