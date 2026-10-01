Nvidia launches Open Agent Safety Platform to restrain rogue AI agents — new hardware-and-software security stack can quarantine agents in milliseconds

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The initiative involves over 100 industry partners

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(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has just launched the Nvidia Open Agent Safety Platform — an open software platform and reference system design — to govern and secure autonomous AI agents. Announced on September 28, 2026, the platform is designed to establish strict security barriers outside of AI models’ application layer, preventing agents from escaping their sandboxes, executing unauthorized code, gaining unauthorized access to critical infrastructure, or bypassing guardrails.

The launch follows months of calls for AI regulation from several industry players, which intensified in September after several reported incidents in which AI models broke out of their test environments and went rogue. A recent flurry of such incidents has prompted calls to slow AI development, with OpenAI outright halting the training of new models. One former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher even declared that people building frontier AI “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. In a somewhat surprising move, leaders of the companies developing these AI models have joined the calls to regulate AI or slow development.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.