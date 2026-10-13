Anthropic warns of self-replicating AI worm threat that doesn't need data centers to self-improve and spread — current deployment is impractical but could become a worry as tech improves

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The threat is real, but still in the future, at least for now.

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(Image credit: Getty / Nur Photo)

Anthropic's Frontier Red Team has demonstrated two components of a potential AI-powered worm that, if key issues with the practical implementation are resolved, could spread across consumer devices including inexpensive Android TV boxes and smart appliances, hypothetically without relying on datacenter infrastructure. The experiments show that AI agents can configure inference across different hardware platforms and orchestrate replication across a network. There are still some serious limitations, though, particularly around the gap between the capabilities of today's models versus the hardware constraints of potential targets.

In its October 12 report, titled "AI models may be capable of self-replicating without access to a datacenter," Anthropic examines a potential class of malware called a weight-based replicator. Rather than distributing conventional executable code, it would propagate AI model weights alongside the software infrastructure needed to run inference on compromised devices, and it's not pure theory, either.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Auxityne
    "And the only way you can protect yourselves from our hypothetical apocalypse worm is by giving us tons of money!"
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    sad that the current internet will eventually likely need purged and replaced due to stuff liek that occurring
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    This reads like the kind of thing we were warned about via movies starring a buff Austrian guy and games starring a girl who wears a Dorito chip on her ear. I also immediately think of a rather well-known Ian Malcolm quote.

    Are we really ready for science fiction to become science non-fiction regarding AI? People constantly try to downplay that this sort of thing can and does happen with other tech. I'm mildly worried that Anthropic has already created and lost control of some sort of AI worm given how cavalier the biggest companies have been about racing towards AGI at any cost.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    hotaru251 said:
    sad that the current internet will eventually likely need purged and replaced due to stuff liek that occurring
    LOL, how are you going to purge it and what are you going to replace it with?

    This is Pandora's Box stuff. There's no going back to how things used to be.

    Auxityne said:
    "And the only way you can protect yourselves from our hypothetical apocalypse worm is by giving us tons of money!"
    Even that won't do it. Nobody can guarantee this won't happen. Perhaps they will take the antivirus route and have "guardian" AIs that actively watch for & try to block rouge or other malicious AIs...

    Somewhat paradoxically, this could be at least delayed if investors stopped pumping money into this sector, forcing them to slow down!
    Reply
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    his is a very messy comparison that takes significant liberties with the data, but even at that it must be said that it's not particularly intimidating. We're talking about two million infected devices that must remain infected and operable for months (or years; infecting 2 million devices would take around 6,300 agent-years even with the fastest 28-hour stand-up speed) to produce less AI inference throughput than a few blades of previous-generation GPUs.
    But, perhaps we're thinking too narrowly. In a distributed architecture of low-power devices, perhaps it'd make a lot more sense to use a spiking neural network, which is both more efficient and more similar to how our own brains operate.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spiking_neural_network
    Also, neural networks are fairly resilient to errors. So, with either type of architecture, it's fine if some nodes are continually dropping offline.
    Reply
  • thisisaname
    How do we protect ourselves from the "hypothetical apocalypse worm"?
    Well for a start they could stop writing the components of it!!
    If you write it then it stop being hypothetical!
    Reply
  • bit_user
    thisisaname said:
    How do we protect ourselves from the "hypothetical apocalypse worm"?
    Well for a start they could stop writing the components of it!!
    If you write it then it stop being hypothetical!
    The researchers used existing AI models to perform the exploits. So, that proves AI is already capable of doing it. The only thing they needed to do was prompt it and provide a test environment.

    AI agents have already demonstrated impressive levels of creativity and willingness to go well outside the bounds of what they were told to do. So, it would seem naive to presume that AI agents won't at least attempt this, in the near future. Not to mention malicious humans, also feeding AIs such prompts.
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    bit_user said:
    AI agents have already demonstrated impressive levels of creativity and willingness to go well outside the bounds of what they were told to do. So, it would seem naive to presume that AI agents won't at least attempt this, in the near future. Not to mention malicious humans, also feeding AIs such prompts.
    Malicious humans are my concern. AI is a tool, and can be used and abused.

    I could easily see "The Entity" from the last two MI movies being the result of a "malicious prompt".
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    Skynet incoming
    Reply