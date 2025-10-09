Discord says only 70,000 government ID photos exposed in third-party service breach, denies 2.1 million figure — says it won't pay $3.5 million ransom and has cut communications with hackers, who are threatening to go public

Only "70,000" government IDs were exposed, rather than the claimed 2.1 million

Discord has spoken out after a recent breach of a "third-party service," thought likely to be Zendesk's support system, stating that around 70,000 government ID photos may have been exposed; rather than the 2.1 million that hackers claim. It also made it clear that Discord itself wasn't breached, and that regardless of what the hackers claim, it won't be paying out any ransom demands, according to BleepingComputer.

The breach occurred on September 20, with the hackers claiming to have used the Zendesk support system to gain access to personal data like contact information, email addresses, real names, some limited payment information, and government ID documents used for authentication. No passwords were compromised, nor Discord accounts themselves, but personal information was extracted, and the hackers wanted a payout to prevent them from releasing it.

  • thesyndrome
    Which government are we talking about here? The article doesn't mention a specific country, or is it just implying its government personnel from various different countries?

    I ask because I've seen several comments on other forums about it being the UK government after the Online Safety Act requirements started making this kind of verification mandatory.
