Glass substrate roadmaps examined — Absolics in final qualification and a first product that keeps slipping

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Three years on, not much has happened.

Intel Glass Substrate
(Image credit: Intel)

Glass-core substrates, the replacement for organic chip packaging that Intel promised in September 2023 with more than $1 billion behind it, are now in final qualification. However, the product is still not in a single commercial product. SKC, a material manufacturer and chemical affiliate of the SK Group, said on its July 27 earnings call that embedded glass substrate samples from its Absolics plant in Covington, Georgia, are undergoing package-level reliability evaluation in Taiwan, with results possible before year-end.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics formalized a 482.1 billion won ($310 million) glass-core joint venture with Sumitomo Chemical's Dongwoo Fine-Chem on July 2, targeting first production in the second half of 2027. Intel, which started the race, has shifted to licensing its patents and showing demo vehicles, with its own deployment now pointed at around 2030. However, and rather predictably, every timeline in the segment has slipped. Absolics originally planned mass production for the first half of 2024, and reported claims that AMD would adopt glass substrates for CPUs between 2025 and 2026 have come and gone unfulfilled.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 