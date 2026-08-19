Samsung's fab roadmaps examined — Taylor, Pyeongtaek, and the yield woes behind a $16.5 billion Tesla deal

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2nm mass production has started, and Tesla has signed, but Samsung's foundry is still second by a factor of ten and fighting yields.

Samsung Logo on a building
(Image credit: Getty Images / Smith Collection)

Divided across two countries and four campuses, Samsung's foundry roadmap runs from the Korean bases at Pyeongtaek, Hwaseong, and Giheung to the new U.S. site at Taylor. Samsung began mass-producing its first-gen 2nm process in 2025, moved equipment into its long-delayed Taylor, Texas fab in April this year, and lined up Tesla's AI6 processor under a $16.5 billion contract signed in July 2025, yet none of it has closed the gap with TSMC.

Samsung confirmed the 2nm milestone in its fourth-quarter 2025 results, the same release in which it returned its foundry unit toward profitability on the back of HBM4 logic-die orders. The unit still trails TSMC roughly 11:1 by revenue, and 2nm yields are reported to be sitting near 55%, below the threshold the business needs to run advanced nodes at a profit.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 