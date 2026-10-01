DeepSeek and Huawei release open-source Ascend AI programming tools to reduce reliance on Nvidia CUDA ecosystem — tools include compute and communication libraries, as well as Ascend support for TileLang

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The tools build on Huawei's existing CANN software platform.

Deepseek logo
(Image credit: Getty Images / Kirill Kudryavtsev)

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has released open-source programming tools developed in partnership with Huawei, for the company's Ascend AI chips, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Nvidia's software and hardware ecosystem. According to a September 30 Reuters report, the release includes open-source libraries for AI computation and chip-to-chip communication, as well as Ascend support for the high-level programming language TileLang.

DeepSeek says the tools — for which Huawei provided full support during development — are intended to simplify programming while enabling developers to fully leverage the hardware's performance. The two companies also worked together to optimize computation and communication on a supernode system built around 128 Ascend 950 chips. The work addresses two requirements for running large AI workloads across multiple accelerators: performing calculations efficiently on each chip and moving data quickly enough between them to keep the processors occupied.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
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Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.