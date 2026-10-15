Unsupervised AI agent reportedly deletes TV show’s entire edit weeks before release, erasing months of work — TV show can't air, AI agent was given access to the production server and wiped the finished season
Another case of AI agents deleting something they shouldn't.
The Swedish edition of the athletic competition show The Challenge just faced a real challenge when an AI agent deleted months of work editing the show just weeks before release. The program director blames the disaster on a failed backup system, leaving no way to recover the edit and forcing them to recut the entire season from the raw footage that thankfully was not deleted.
According to Aftonbladet’s sources, the AI agent was given access to the production server and deleted the finished season. There are no reports on what the AI agent’s role on the production server is, but it seems that file management may be one of them due to file-handling permissions. TV4, the commissioner of the show, conducted an investigation and stated the mishap was due to “the human factor” and not AI.
One of the most prominent teachings of backing up is that data is still not safe from the user despite having redundancies; RAID systems protecting data from drive failures are one thing, while accidental deletions are another — however, an AI agent deleting your files is something else entirely.
We can’t speculate on what the AI agent’s job was, but file mishandling is something that isn’t unique to Mastiff’s production team. There have been several cases of AI agents deleting stuff they shouldn’t, like this story of an AI coding platform’s entire database being deleted, this story of Google’s Antigravity agent wiping a user’s entire hard drive, or Claude deleting a developer’s entire production setup, and many other catastrophic AI agent deletion cases.
However, TV4’s program director stated before its investigation of the incident that it was not an AI agent that acted independently, despite also stating that it wasn’t clear what happened. One clear thing, however, is that their backup system failed, which is worse than deletion, as the production team’s hard work can’t be recovered easily. There are ways to potentially recover the data if there are snapshots or version histories; even forensic recovery is an option, but TV4 has kept its investigation details private, so it’s hard to say how much is realistically recoverable, if at all.
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Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.
Who blindly trusts RAID backups? Anything important should be incremental timeline style backups so no matter what gets deleted there is a historical timeline of backups to go back to in the event the error wasn't a deletion but an overwritten file where the current version replaced the good version, etc.
I've got four isolated RAID-Z2 servers plus multiple desktop PC and tape backups of important files.
"TO THE FUTURE AND BEYOND!!!!"
Misguided people.
We see them here all the time.
And no, a RAID is not a backup.