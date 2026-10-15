Unsupervised AI agent reportedly deletes TV show’s entire edit weeks before release, erasing months of work — TV show can't air, AI agent was given access to the production server and wiped the finished season

News
By
Published

Another case of AI agents deleting something they shouldn't.

AI robot
(Image credit: Getty)

The Swedish edition of the athletic competition show The Challenge just faced a real challenge when an AI agent deleted months of work editing the show just weeks before release. The program director blames the disaster on a failed backup system, leaving no way to recover the edit and forcing them to recut the entire season from the raw footage that thankfully was not deleted.

According to Aftonbladet’s sources, the AI agent was given access to the production server and deleted the finished season. There are no reports on what the AI agent’s role on the production server is, but it seems that file management may be one of them due to file-handling permissions. TV4, the commissioner of the show, conducted an investigation and stated the mishap was due to “the human factor” and not AI.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Lol I love these type of stories 🤣🤣🤣
    Reply
  • usertests
    AI lost media
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    ai stand for an intern
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    Why not name the AI agent source? Name and shame so we know which companies to avoid. Also, if I screw up at work can I now just blame AI? I really hate when I have to admit I deleted the wrong crap in active directory.

    Who blindly trusts RAID backups? Anything important should be incremental timeline style backups so no matter what gets deleted there is a historical timeline of backups to go back to in the event the error wasn't a deletion but an overwritten file where the current version replaced the good version, etc.
    Reply
  • parkerthon
    Humans accidentally delete things more times than I can count. It’s not newsworthy. One weekend, as a very young newly minted system admin, I wiped out an entire raid array worth of data while in a rush to swap a drive. Basically lost my company’s entire active data footprint they were using for production at time. Fortunately we had working backups. These people did not. Mishaps happen. And yes, “AI” can go off the rails randomly. Need to have access guardrails and immutable backups.
    Reply
  • Misgar
    Should've saved the final cut to tape - Betamax, VHS (joking) or LTO - then eject the cassette/cartridge.

    Zaranthos said:
    Who blindly trusts RAID backups?
    I've got four isolated RAID-Z2 servers plus multiple desktop PC and tape backups of important files.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    "THIS IS AWESOME !!! " says the CEO. "Now i can get that second multi-million dollar agent to watch over the first one. Oh and 3 humans to watch over the agents to ensure they don't do anything stupid. I'm so glad we fired Dan who was doing all of this for $50k a year"

    "TO THE FUTURE AND BEYOND!!!!"
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Zaranthos said:
    Who blindly trusts RAID backups?
    People do.
    Misguided people.

    We see them here all the time.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    I'm starting to think AI will not bring about the end of humanity through an act of zealous self-preservation, but simply by the combination of lazy humans and bumbling AI agents.
    Reply
  • Napfkuchen
    No backup? No sympathy.
    And no, a RAID is not a backup.
    Reply