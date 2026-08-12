YMTC breaks into the top three NAND makers for the first time as AI servers swallow 48% of all flash — Chinese vendor has 14% share, according to research

Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) shipped 14% of the world's NAND flash in the second quarter of 2026, entering the global top three for the first time and narrowly displacing Kioxia, according to Counterpoint Research's Memory & Storage Tracker published today. Samsung led with 25%, SK hynix followed at 22%, and Micron rounded out the top five. The Chinese vendor's climb comes during a quarter when enterprise SSDs absorbed 48% of every NAND bit shipped worldwide, up from 26% a year earlier, and industry revenue grew fivefold year over year by Counterpoint's count.

In terms of revenue, however, YMTC sits fifth behind both Kioxia and Micron, with nearly all of its output going into consumer products. Consumer bits now sell for a fraction of what hyperscaler buyers pay for enterprise eSSDs holding KV caches and inference datasets. The company has been included on the U.S. Entity List since December 2022, which bars it from achieving Western server qualification, where the big bucks are earned, limiting its addressable market to the Chinese domestic channel plus whatever consumer demand the incumbents leave behind.

They're leaving behind plenty — Samsung's shipment share has dropped from 32% in Q2 2024 to 25% as it caps NAND output in favor of higher-margin DRAM, SK hynix subsidiary Solidigm grew bit shipments 40% quarter over quarter on server demand, and Kioxia's entire 2026 production is already sold out, largely to enterprise customers. Kioxia itself sends over 30% of its bits into servers, per Counterpoint, but its customers pulled back as prices climbed, and slower growth cost it the number three spot it held a quarter earlier.

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With NAND contract prices up roughly 75% in Q2 alone, the vacuum in the consumer channel is a segment that YMTC is perfectly set up to serve. The company grew shipments 22% year over year and 5% sequentially while mass-producing 267-layer 3D NAND on its Xtacking architecture, with development underway on devices exceeding 300 layers. Meanwhile, its third Wuhan fab has cleared Beijing's 50% domestic-tooling threshold and is due to begin production late this year, with two follow-on fabs planned.

Counterpoint says that it expects eSSDs to pass half of all NAND bits by year-end, meaning the consumer pool YMTC dominates is shrinking as a share of the total market even as YMTC's slice of it grows. According to the firm, YMTC plans to shift its mix toward eSSDs in the second half, backed by what it called growing avenues for capital support. That shift depends on winning server customers it currently can't reach outside China, and holding a number-three spot earned on cheap bits will get harder if it can't.

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