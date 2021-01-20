This $30 Case Fan Purifies Your PC with UV Lighting and High-Tech Filters

If you're a fan (*cough*) of cool hardware, the Apexgaming AC-120Ti should be right up your alley. The AC-120Ti isn't your ordinary case fan as it actually features what the brand calls a "nano photocatalyst air purification" system that purifies the air that goes into your computer case.

Apexgaming's description of the AC-120Ti is a bit overwhelming for those of us that didn't pay more attention in our chemistry classes. The AC120Ti comes with a front filter, which basically acts as a dust filter, to help block large dust and other external materials from entering the fan. According to Apexgaming, the filter mesh comes with a coat of titanium dioxide (TiO2), whose purpose is to serve as a photo-oxidation catalyst. The filter can be easily cleaned by just washing it with water.

But the purification doesn't stop there. The fan includes an ultraviolet lamp that's the key component in the entire purification process. It essentially shoots ultraviolet rays at the catalyst to form hydroxyl radicals that absorb stuff like bacteria, odorous cells, and pollutants to decompose them into carbon dioxide and water molecules. The final product, at least according to the company, is air that's free of unpleasant smells, formaldehyde germs, viruses, and allergens.

Image 1 of 4 Apexgaming AC-120Ti (Image credit: Apexgaming) Image 2 of 4 Apexgaming AC-120Ti (Image credit: Apexgaming) Image 3 of 4 Apexgaming AC-120Ti (Image credit: Apexgaming) Image 4 of 4 Apexgaming AC-120Ti (Image credit: Apexgaming)

Apexgaming has all the certifications that prove that its UV LED is safe for human eyes and skin. The company is also touting an impressive baterial elimination rate up to 95.56%. For optimal operation, Apexgaming recommends installing the AC-120Ti in the front of your case as an intake fan.

The fan checks in with dimensions of 120x120x25mm and draws power from a standard 4-pin connector. Its sleeve bearing can spin at up to 1,000 RPM. The fan boasts an airflow and air pressure up to 34 CFM and 0.9 mmH2O, respectively. The maximum noise level is around 16 dBA. Apexgaming rates the AC-120Ti with a lifespan of 40,000 hours at 25 degress Celsius.

Apexgaming sells the AC-120Ti for $29.99 via the company's online store. We doubt the AC120Ti is going to help you get more FPS out of your games, but if you want to turn your PC into an air purifier, the AC120Ti is the fan for the job. At the very least, it might keep your PC from catching a virus.



But please: No one get any ideas about building an SFF with one of these fans and strapping it to your face. If you want to mix your love of gaming with the ability to feel a bit safer around others, maybe hold out to see if Razer ever brings a version of Project Hazel mask to market.