Gearbox 'Demakes' Borderlands 2 Into 16-bit Flash Game

Sixteen juicy bits of Borderlands awesomeness.

With Borderlands 2 rapidly approaching, Gearbox decided to stir up even more hype with an official 16-bit "demake" of the upcoming title. Called "The Border Lands", the free, browser based game lets you play as one of the main characters from Borderlands 2 in all of his or her 16-bit glory. The flash-powered game features a Smash TV arcade-like style of gaming where it's up to you to survive as many waves as possible.

Despite having their hands full with Borderlands 2 and Aliens: Colonial Marines, Gearbox apparently spent some quality time demaking their upcoming title. True to the franchise, The Border Lands features bountiful amounts of loot and upgrades. Your favorite robo-sidekick Claptrap says,

"Borderlands wasn't always the slick, handsome bastard of a game it is today! Go old skool and play the 1989 16-bit original to see how it all began. I can't believe how young I look!"

If you're anxiously waiting for the September release to roll around, have your fill of Borderlands fun with the flash game here. Show off your excellent high scores in the comments below!

21 Comments
  • master_chen 25 August 2012 18:01
    O_O
  • zeratul600 25 August 2012 18:31
    the game its really cool but they say it 16 from 89, wasnt 8 bit the rule on those times?
  • A Bad Day 25 August 2012 18:51
    Next step:

    Get it to run on an Atari console.
  • paladiin 25 August 2012 19:13
    And people complain about console ports nowadays... ;) Glad to see a company who is willing to have all the little extras instead of just crap that you have to pay for. Thanks Gearbox!
  • idroid 25 August 2012 19:59
    This is BS.... i don't care what old school gamers think but i still CAN NOT that people actually exited about that kind of games...
  • paladiin 25 August 2012 20:12
    idroidThis is BS.... i don't care what old school gamers think but i still CAN NOT that people actually exited about that kind of games...

    Could the trolls in the audience at least learn something approximating proper English? Even half-@$$ English would be better than some of the crap that they post. Even the trolls are lazy, uneducated pieces of crap nowadays...
  • sourgrapes01 25 August 2012 21:11
    idroidThis is BS.... i don't care what old school gamers think but i still CAN NOT that people actually exited about that kind of games...
    The only good big budget games are Madden, Call of Duty, and all of the Playstation exclusives like Uncharted and God of War. The art and sets in those games are a generation of graphics ahead of anything on the PC.

    Occasionally, when the talent from the big budget games gets bored, sometimes they make fun little throwback games like this. You should take them for what they are worth and stop being an elitist gamer snob that gives the community a bad name.
  • 25 August 2012 21:33
    don't feed the troll...
  • ughmas 25 August 2012 21:36
    fun stuff, perfect for this slow Saturday at work :D

    Railgun is OP
  • greghome 25 August 2012 21:43
    Now........if only Crytek made a 8 bit version of Crysis..........
