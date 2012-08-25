Gearbox 'Demakes' Borderlands 2 Into 16-bit Flash Game

With Borderlands 2 rapidly approaching, Gearbox decided to stir up even more hype with an official 16-bit "demake" of the upcoming title. Called "The Border Lands", the free, browser based game lets you play as one of the main characters from Borderlands 2 in all of his or her 16-bit glory. The flash-powered game features a Smash TV arcade-like style of gaming where it's up to you to survive as many waves as possible.

Despite having their hands full with Borderlands 2 and Aliens: Colonial Marines, Gearbox apparently spent some quality time demaking their upcoming title. True to the franchise, The Border Lands features bountiful amounts of loot and upgrades. Your favorite robo-sidekick Claptrap says,

"Borderlands wasn't always the slick, handsome bastard of a game it is today! Go old skool and play the 1989 16-bit original to see how it all began. I can't believe how young I look!"

If you're anxiously waiting for the September release to roll around, have your fill of Borderlands fun with the flash game here. Show off your excellent high scores in the comments below!