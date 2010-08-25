Trending

Major League Gaming Bans Razer Onza Gamepad

Major League Gaming has banned Razer's Onza controller because of the remappable buttons present on the controller.

Major League Gaming has placed a ban on Razer's Onza controller for Xbox, prohibiting players from using the controller in MLG games and tournaments. However, the news was met with mixed reactions from the MLG community, and many are accusing MLG of banning it simply to appease sponsor and Razer-rival Mad Cats.

Gamers Daily News cites a thread on the MLG forums in which an administrator responds to forum members discussing the Onza controller by telling them it's not allowed because of the two extra, programmable buttons present on the controller.

"Sorry to burst everyone's bubble, but the Onza controller will be illegal simply because of the 2 programmable buttons. We spoke to Razer about this and told them that it would be illegal if they kept the extra buttons. I guess it wasn't worth it for them to make a version without the extra buttons. The big issue with extra buttons is how easy it is to mod the controller without us being able to monitor it. Modders will be able to turn the extra buttons into rapid fire buttons or a macro like RRX. We cannot simply check every player's Onza controller to make sure they have not modded it. Sure, someone could do that now with a Microsoft controller, but by doing that they are removing a default button on their controller. People pay a lot of money now for modded controllers with extra buttons that will rapid fire or macro. The Onza would make it impossible for us to monitor this on the circuit. Just to make it clear, there is no conspiracy here. I wish Razer would have listened to us and cared enough to make a version without the extra buttons, but they didn't. Edit: The Mad Catz controller will not have programmable buttons."

Though the MLG rules do state that players are not allowed use controllers with button-mapping or turbo capabilities that allow users to perform sets of actions with just one button, forum users argue that the Onza contoller's extra buttons don't actually allow for macros. Rather, the idea behind these two extra buttons seems to be allowing users to move existing controls around for their comfort. GDN cites users who have actually played with the Onza who say it has mappable bumpers that only allow the user to re-map one key press to the extra buttons, not giving any user the ability to actually "perform a set of actions."

Despite differing opinions on how useful the Onza's remappable buttons are, MLG may have a legitimate reason to disallow the controller because of one feature it offers. When we first learned of the Onza last January, there was mention of an auto-fire function via a sliding selector switch on the bottom of the controller. Though it appears that not all versions have these, this function could fall under a 'turbo capability.' MLG has not talked about this feature specifically.

Source: MLG Forums via GDN

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rooket 25 August 2010 05:49
    it's too bad that third party controllers are always wired. look at the wire dangling off that thing.
  • jimmysmitty 25 August 2010 05:53
    I can understand why they banned it. But man it looks great.
  • fivewall 25 August 2010 05:57
    rooketit's too bad that third party controllers are always wired. look at the wire dangling off that thing.
    If your serious about competitive gaming you would never use a wireless controller due to the added latency.
  • geossj5 25 August 2010 06:01
    rooketit's too bad that third party controllers are always wired. look at the wire dangling off that thing.
    ..n00b
  • Ragnar-Kon 25 August 2010 06:02
    I too understand why they banned it and it is shame that Razer didn't listen to MLG when they told them.

    Having said that, if MLG is going to ban one 3rd party controller, they should ban all 3rd party controllers, just my opinion of course.

    And fivewall is right, it is EXTREMELY rare to find a serious competitive gamer using a wireless controller, there just isn't any benefit to using a wireless controller over a wired one in competitive play.
  • cold fire 25 August 2010 06:07
    I've been waiting for this controller since its announcement. There's nothing regarding its release date in Razer's website.

    Does anyone know when it will be available?
  • JD13 25 August 2010 06:10
    How's that to stop people who already have modded their stock controller with a turbo chip?
  • 25 August 2010 06:14
    I held the Onza in my own hands at GamesCom. There is no auto-fire slider. There is only the ability to map buttons to the extra bumpers along with the tension rings on the thumbsticks... Just for clarification as you seemed to have neglected that part of our article.

    Thank for citing us as source :)

    Christophor Rick, CEO
    Gamers Daily News
  • braneman 25 August 2010 07:06
    I love wired controllers I've had too many keyboards die at an inconvenient time.
  • ares1214 25 August 2010 07:13
    Wired controllers=less latency and lag, and for those who do this professionally, matters. To me, conveniency of wireless> 0.00002 ms lag descrease of wired.
