Trending

HP Launching NFC-Enabled Mouse in November

By

HP's upcoming NFC-enabled mouse will allow users to connect it with another NFC-equipped device using a single tap.

In addition to the desktops and laptops HP revealed on Thursday, the company also listed a new set of peripherals slated to launch starting later this month. One of them is what the company calls the HP Touch To Pair Mouse which will feature near-field communication (NFC) technology.

HP is calling a "world's first," as the peripheral allows users to connect it to another NFC-compatible gadget with a simple tap. Don't have NFC on your laptop or desktop? No problem – the mouse falls back on a Bluetooth connection. Don't have Bluetooth? Go buy a USB dongle in addition to shelling out $39 for this device in November.

In addition to the NFC mouse, HP plans to release a several mice, a webcam, a portable Bluetooth speaker and more. Here's the list:

HP Wireless X4500 and X5500 mice
* Feature a sleek, modern design and a precise laser sensor
* Available in September for $29 and $39, respectively

HP Wireless Mouse X6000
* Offers exclusive HP Exact Track Technology, which works on most surfaces including glass
* Housed in a solid metal top cover
* Four-way tilt scrolling
* 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity
* Available in September for $59

HP Wireless Classic Desktop and HP Wireless Elite v2 keyboards
* Offer up to four shortcut keys designed to work with Windows 8
* Available in October for $29 and $49, respectively

HP Bluetooth Portable Speaker
* Connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device
* Compact, sleek design to complement any room in the home
* Available in October for $79

The HP 90W Universal Power Adapter
* Compatible with virtually all notebooks
* Features a built-in USB port that lets users charge a notebook and mobile device simultaneously
*Available in October for $79

The HP Webcam HD 4310
* Instantly connect and communicate with friends and family in widescreen 1080p HD
* Three-way video calling
* Auto focus
* Auto-exposure
* Available in November for $89

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • XngXtuHl 22 September 2012 12:56
    no pictures?
    Reply
  • lathe26 22 September 2012 14:20
    Ok, the article was badly phrased.

    The is a Bluetooth mouse. It uses NFC only to make the initial Bluetooth pairing easy (a.k.a. Secure Simple Pairing).

    It is NOT a mouse that uses NFC as its primary data communication. Since most NFC devices have a range of a few inches, such a mouse would have to be rubbed _on_ the laptop like you were applying suntan lotion.
    Reply
  • doive1231 22 September 2012 14:58
    Can imagine people going mad at Amazon inadvertently buying everything they click on with an NFC mouse.
    Reply
  • bukhlef 22 September 2012 16:40
    lawl Toms epic fail as usual
    Reply
  • freggo 22 September 2012 22:13
    bukhleflawl Toms epic fail as usual
    If THG is so bad why would you come back ? :-)
    Reply
  • thecolorblue 23 September 2012 00:26
    I thought this article would explain what NFC is when i clicked on it. Okay, now I know it means Near Field Technology...

    ...in other words I still have absolutely no idea what NFC is.
    maybe less time listing product SKUs and more time explaining things??

    thanks
    :/
    Reply
  • pepe2907 23 September 2012 04:15
    Wow, second advertising of HP products in a form of report on something in a week or so.
    Reply
  • ojas 23 September 2012 20:58
    freggoIf THG is so bad why would you come back ? :-)in hope of improvement
    Reply