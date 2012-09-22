HP Launching NFC-Enabled Mouse in November

In addition to the desktops and laptops HP revealed on Thursday, the company also listed a new set of peripherals slated to launch starting later this month. One of them is what the company calls the HP Touch To Pair Mouse which will feature near-field communication (NFC) technology.

HP is calling a "world's first," as the peripheral allows users to connect it to another NFC-compatible gadget with a simple tap. Don't have NFC on your laptop or desktop? No problem – the mouse falls back on a Bluetooth connection. Don't have Bluetooth? Go buy a USB dongle in addition to shelling out $39 for this device in November.

In addition to the NFC mouse, HP plans to release a several mice, a webcam, a portable Bluetooth speaker and more. Here's the list:

HP Wireless X4500 and X5500 mice

* Feature a sleek, modern design and a precise laser sensor

* Available in September for $29 and $39, respectively

HP Wireless Mouse X6000

* Offers exclusive HP Exact Track Technology, which works on most surfaces including glass

* Housed in a solid metal top cover

* Four-way tilt scrolling

* 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity

* Available in September for $59

HP Wireless Classic Desktop and HP Wireless Elite v2 keyboards

* Offer up to four shortcut keys designed to work with Windows 8

* Available in October for $29 and $49, respectively

HP Bluetooth Portable Speaker

* Connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device

* Compact, sleek design to complement any room in the home

* Available in October for $79

The HP 90W Universal Power Adapter

* Compatible with virtually all notebooks

* Features a built-in USB port that lets users charge a notebook and mobile device simultaneously

*Available in October for $79

The HP Webcam HD 4310

* Instantly connect and communicate with friends and family in widescreen 1080p HD

* Three-way video calling

* Auto focus

* Auto-exposure

* Available in November for $89