AMD A10-6800K APU Overclocked to Record Breaking 8.2GHz

Evidently not content with pushing AMD’s flagship A10-6800K to just over 8.0 GHz last month, Finnish overclocker “The Stilt” has set a new world record by overclocking the Richland APU to an incredible 8203.34 MHz utilizing a liquid nitrogen cooler that provided load and idle temperatures of -180°C and -186°C at an ambient temperature of 25°C.
The overclock was achieved with a 63.0x multiplier, a remarkably low core voltage of 1.968 V, and utilized an Asus F2A85-V Pro motherboard and 8 GB of Radeon PE 1866 memory clocked at 1041 MHz with timings of 10-11-10-27.
Further details are available at the source and at the following CPU-Z Validation URL.
On-topic: Just for my peace of mind, how much can you OC a 6800K on air, without voltage tweaks?
If only it could be used like the same way that the Nokia 808 Pureview can combine multiple pixels from its 41MP sensor to make a more detailed picture with a smaller footprint for the pictures...
So if AMD could only combine all that gigahertz to make a the processor much faster with a smaller consumption footprint.
I know it isn't an apples to apples comparison, but just considering the technique used in one technology and HYPOTHETICALLY applying a very similar technique on another would be AWESOME if someone could pull it of! :D
Regardless of anyone's moral feelings on the important issue of fake breasts, this, too, isn't meant to have a "real" benefit. Nobody is implying that this is great performance hardware. It's just a record- people do all sorts of extravagantly pointless BS to be a record holder. Hello, welcome to Earth, we like novel things.