Splashtop Remote Now Available for Windows 8 Tablets

Splashtop Inc. said on Thursday that Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8 is now available in the Windows Store.

The current version for Windows 7 allows users to control their desktop from a compatible smartphone or tablet so they can remotely run applications, view and edit files, watch HD movies and play graphic-intensive games at up to 30 frames per second. According to Splashtop, the Windows 8 version is a consumer preview, optimized for Windows 8 native gestures, including an easy to use, drag-and-drop computer favorites list and the ability to swipe to reveal hidden menus.

However unlike the Windows 7 release which has support for full audio and video over Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks, this Windows 8 preview build requires a static IP address in order to access the computer over the Internet.

"With Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows 8, we are continuing to deliver on our promise to be the industry leader in cross-device computing," said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and co-founder. "Splashtop is excited to work with Microsoft to offer their users the best remote desktop experience for personal productivity and business applications."

Generally Splashtop generates its revenue through the mobile apps. As an example, the Android version of Splashtop Remote Desktop costs $9.99 USD on Google Play, and the HD version costs $10 USD more. The company even offers a Tegra 3-specific Splashtop GamePad THD app optimized for streaming PC games like Diablo 3 and Skyrim,

Using Splashtop is extremely easy. Simply install the Splashtop Streamer on the PC and the Remote app on the mobile device. The Streamer then creates a security code that needs to be entered on the smartphone or tablet. Once that's done, users can control their desktop from anywhere.

That said, the new app for Windows 8 essentially allows users to stream their Windows 7/Vista/XP desktop to their Windows 8 tablet. There's also a streamer for Windows 8 Release Preview as well as Mac OS X 10.6+ (Snow Leopard or Lion is required for Mac users).

"Splashtop is a great example of re-imagining an existing application as a Metro style app," said John Richards, senior director, Windows Partners and Developers at Microsoft Corp. "It takes advantage of new features in Windows 8 and delivers an experience that works across Windows 8 devices of any form factor."

Ultimately this new app is targeting those who have installed Windows 8 Release Preview on a tablet. Otherwise, consumers wanting to stream Windows 8 to a mobile device will need the Windows 8 Streamer and an iOS or Android Remote app to receive the stream.