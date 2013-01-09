LG's UltraWide Monitors Are All About Multi-Tasking

Sometimes, nothing gets tasks done quicker than having more than one display on the go. A multi-monitor setup means you can write a document on one screen while reading an important spec sheet on the other. We won't even get into the benefits of multi-screens in PC gaming.
LG has taken an interesting approach to multi-tasking with its new LG IPS UltraWide (21:9) monitors showcased during the show. The EA93 in particular had a 2560 x 1080 resolution, an sRGB of 100-percent, Dual-Link Up for connecting the display to two devices, and two 7W speakers. It also sports LG's thin-bezel CINEMA SCREEN Design
The wide display also features 4-screen split software that adjusts windows into pre-settled layouts. Users merely find the "Screen Split" function on the lower right-hand side of the tray bar, click the "Screen Split" button, go to "layout", and then pick the option that fits best for the multitasking scenario.
For PC gamers, this should be the ideal screen for desktop and maybe even laptops computers. In the general business or consumer environment, it would be interesting to see how three of these displays could function off the same device, seemingly boxing the user in with wall-to-wall desktop wallpapers, Facebook feeds, browser windows and other desktop clutter.
LG's announcement regarding all of its new IPS monitors for 2013 can be read here.
I'm sure they will have this eventually when prices are at a point they could sell a few tens of thousand of them. As sits today not enough people would buy a $5,000-$8,000 monitor. When the OLED TV's are reasonably priced Im sure we will see these high res curved monitors as mass production savings will have finally overcome the R&D costs.
Because that is the pixel density of a brick on a 27 inch monitor and as much as I don't like apple, the resolution you are asking for is only good on 10.1 inch screens. I would expect 5 times that on a 27 inch screen.
Well we all would, but that is a different story, but with all this 4K, 4K, 4K stuff going around, one would think that creating a bridge to that, by giving us a stretched version of the top monitors, instead of the stretch version of el cheapo would be the way to go. I'll just get one of the two I mentioned and have way more vertical space, something that is useful since the point of this is to increase productivity, so that vertical space is already available in the 27 and 30 inch models while also giving us the 2560 horizontal space that this introduced. Like someone else says give us something, either better resolution or OLED, giving us Nothing is not worth my money.