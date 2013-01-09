LG's UltraWide Monitors Are All About Multi-Tasking

Sometimes, nothing gets tasks done quicker than having more than one display on the go. A multi-monitor setup means you can write a document on one screen while reading an important spec sheet on the other. We won't even get into the benefits of multi-screens in PC gaming.

LG has taken an interesting approach to multi-tasking with its new LG IPS UltraWide (21:9) monitors showcased during the show. The EA93 in particular had a 2560 x 1080 resolution, an sRGB of 100-percent, Dual-Link Up for connecting the display to two devices, and two 7W speakers. It also sports LG's thin-bezel CINEMA SCREEN Design

The wide display also features 4-screen split software that adjusts windows into pre-settled layouts. Users merely find the "Screen Split" function on the lower right-hand side of the tray bar, click the "Screen Split" button, go to "layout", and then pick the option that fits best for the multitasking scenario.

For PC gamers, this should be the ideal screen for desktop and maybe even laptops computers. In the general business or consumer environment, it would be interesting to see how three of these displays could function off the same device, seemingly boxing the user in with wall-to-wall desktop wallpapers, Facebook feeds, browser windows and other desktop clutter.

LG's announcement regarding all of its new IPS monitors for 2013 can be read here.