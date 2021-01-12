Acer’s Refreshed Aspire Laptops Deliver Ryzen 5000 Starting at Just $549

AMD may be a favorite for gamers thanks to a healthy budget to power ratio, but it’s sometimes easy to forget in the hype that AMD-powered machines also often perform better at productivity tasks than Intel ones, while also maintaining lower prices. That makes AMD processors a perfect choice for laptops like Acer’s Aspire line, which is only getting stronger now thanks to refreshes that bring them up to the Ryzen 5000 series.

Acer Aspire 7 Acer Aspire 5 CPU Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series GPU GTX 1650 Radeon RX 640 Display 15.6 inch IPS FHD 15.6 inch IPS FHD Memory Up to 32GB Up to 24GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Release Window March 2021 March 2021 Starting Price $749 $549

Acer’s new Aspire laptops come in two flavors--the 4.7 pound Aspire 7 and the more cheaper Aspire 5. Both have 15.6 inch IPS FHD screens and discrete GPUs, although the Aspire 7’s far outclasses the Aspire 5’s.

Acer Aspire 7 (Image credit: Acer)

Specifically, the Aspire 7 uses Ryzen 5000 series chips and comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It also has RAM options up to 32GB and up to a 1TB SSD. Acer’s not advertising how thin it is yet, though its narrow bezel gives it an advertised 81.6% screen-to-body ratio, and Acer told us to expect about 10 hours of battery life.

The Aspire 5, meanwhile, also uses Ryzen 5000 series processors but downgrades its GPU to a Radeon RX 640. It has up to 24GB of memory and, like the Aspire 7, up to a 1TB SSD. Acer measures it at 0.7 inches thick and is gearing it towards “Amateur bloggers, photographers and students.”

Acer Aspire 7 (Image credit: Acer)

Both computers also come with USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 support, plus basic thermal control options and software for ensuring color accuracy. They also both have minimal visual designs, with the Aspire 7 coming in black and the Aspire 5 having both black and white options.

The Acer Aspire 7 will launch in North America this March for a starting price of $749, while the Acer 5 will come out at the same time for a starting price of $549.