Aerocool Dead Silence Case Fans Live Up To Name

Aerocool's Dead Silence case fans are seriously silent.

The Aerocool Dead Silence series case fans were announced quite a while back, but it has taken up until now to reach shelves.

Aerocool has aimed to build one of the most silent case fans with this series. Based on conclusions from early reviews, it has succeeded in doing so.

DS 120 mmDS 140 mm
RPM @  12 V1200 RPM1000 RPM
CFM @ 12 V54.8 CFM64.8 CFM
dBA @ 12 V15.8 dBA14.2 dBA
RPM @ 7 V800 RPM700 RPM
CFM @ 7 V36.7 CFM39.8 CFM
dBA @ 7 V12.1 dBA10.8 dBA

In order to achieve these extremely quiet noise levels, Aerocool has gone to great lengths to silence the fans. These fans are the first in the world to feature a dual-material design in the way they do, as they combine both plastic and rubber throughout the entire construction. The colored bits are rubber, while all the black parts and the frame are made of plastic. Regarding special shapes to reduce noise, the corners of the frames feature noise reduction blocks built into the rubber, the rear of the blades have a gold-ball pattern to reduce turbulent noise, and the exit fins have some sort of teeth.

The fans have no PWM support yet, though due to the low start-up voltage of just 3 V, it won't be missed too much (at least not for case fans).

The units will come out in two sizes, both of which will come in four different colors, all of which come with or without LEDs. Color options are grey, red, white and blue. The frames are black for all the units.

Pricing for the units remains unclear, though we've spotted the 120 mm units on the streets for just under $20. They'll be rolling out to more retailers over the next few weeks.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 09 May 2014 17:04
    Now if only they would partner with video card manufacturer so that my video card wouldn't be the loudest noise in my whole system.
  • soccerplayer88 09 May 2014 17:20
    Wow, these might replace my SP120's. Slightly less CFM but half as quiet and under $20.

    Where do I throw my money?
  • ShadyHamster 09 May 2014 17:21
    Pccasegear here in Aus have had these fans for months, $26 for the 120mm, $29 for the 140mm.
  • FunkyFeatures 09 May 2014 19:21
    Sounds great, but this is the dba rating from them, and on other fans, these numbers never match unfortunately.
  • thundervore 09 May 2014 19:31
    TomHardwares is late once again!

    I saw these a few months ago.
    http://www.eteknix.com/aerocool-ds-dead-silence-120mm-140mm-fan-review/

    Waiting for them to come in PWM
  • zakaron 09 May 2014 19:53
    I like quiet fans that can deliver a usable amount of air, and these look to be just that. I found on another article, for those that are curious, you are getting a fluid dynamic bearing for your ~$20.
  • RCguitarist 09 May 2014 20:30
    Finally some fans that are close to matching Cougar's turbine and vortex fans. Both of those Cougars produce 60.4CFM with 17.7 dBA. I'll still take the extra 5.6CFM over the 1.9dBA noise difference though.
    Reply
  And the Cougar Vortex fans are $6 cheaper.
    Finally some fans that are close to matching Cougar's turbine and vortex fans. Both of those Cougars produce 60.4CFM with 17.7 dBA. I'll still take the extra 5.6CFM over the 1.9dBA noise difference though.

    And the Cougar Vortex fans are $6 cheaper.
  • alidan 10 May 2014 01:22
    i went with 109~ cfm 120mm fans at 35db, ill be honest, its quieter now than it was before because of how much my cpu fans no longer have to ramp up.
