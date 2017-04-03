Volition's 'Agents of Mayhem' Arrives August 15

We haven’t seen Agents of Mayhem since Volition showed it off at E3 last year, but a new trailer was just released that shows gameplay footage. In addition, it offered a release date. Last year, we knew only that it was coming out in 2017, but August 15 is the confirmed release date.

Keeping with Volition’s penchant for humor, the trailer showed a parody of The A-Team (replete with appropriate theme music) with the many members of MAYHEM (Multinational Agency of Hunting Evil Masterminds, a.k.a., the protagonists) fighting the hordes of soldiers sent by the evil LEGION (League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations).

Unlike the studio’s work on the Saints Row series, Agents of Mayhem lets you choose up to three characters to use throughout the game. In addition to a basic set of attacks, each character also has a “Mayhem” ability, or special attacks. As you make your way through multiple missions, you can also switch between characters at any time. This allows for some chaotic gameplay because you can reach a group of enemies and easily take them out with a series of explosive and devastating attacks.

In our hands-on time with the game at E3, the combination of the game’s combat and humor sufficiently convinced us that Volition’s new project was worth a shot. The studio’s emphasis on humor have always made its games stand out. However, there are still many aspects of the game that we have yet to see. With the announcement of the release date, you can expect more videos that show off the game’s exciting combat and over-the-top one-liners and animations.