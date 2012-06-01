AMD FX-8150 Gets Pushed Over 9GHz in Extreme Overclock

Records were meant to be broken. Earlier in the week we told you about the impressive overclocking achievement for an AMD FX-8150 hitting over 8.8 GHz. Now be prepared for even more.

The very same ksin was able to push his setup even further, hitting a new high mark of over 9 GHz. The Asus Crosshair V Formula motherboard with only two cores enabled on the AMD FX-8150 was able to reach a clock speed of 9062.43 MHz (287.7 * 31.5).

It may not be an entirely practical implementation of the processor, but it's sure a very nice clock speed.

