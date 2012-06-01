AMD FX-8150 Gets Pushed Over 9GHz in Extreme Overclock

Records were meant to be broken. Earlier in the week we told you about the impressive overclocking achievement for an AMD FX-8150 hitting over 8.8 GHz. Now be prepared for even more.
The very same ksin was able to push his setup even further, hitting a new high mark of over 9 GHz. The Asus Crosshair V Formula motherboard with only two cores enabled on the AMD FX-8150 was able to reach a clock speed of 9062.43 MHz (287.7 * 31.5).
It may not be an entirely practical implementation of the processor, but it's sure a very nice clock speed.
(Thanks to Luna for the tip!)
The real performance giver is instruction efficiency, not core clock speed.
Graphene circuits (early laboratory tests put them around the 1 THz range), or quantum/light based computing will be needed.
9 GHz is approaching 1000 GHz?
1THz = 1000GHz. This is only nearing 10GHz, which means it's 0.01THz.
By the way, nice clock speed Bulldozer. For all the comparison you get to Pentium 4, at least you're coming close to the 10GHz clock speed...
