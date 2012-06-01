Trending

AMD FX-8150 Gets Pushed Over 9GHz in Extreme Overclock

Bulldozer goes very, very fast.

Records were meant to be broken. Earlier in the week we told you about the impressive overclocking achievement for an AMD FX-8150 hitting over 8.8 GHz. Now be prepared for even more.

The very same ksin was able to push his setup even further, hitting a new high mark of over 9 GHz. The Asus Crosshair V Formula motherboard with only two cores enabled on the AMD FX-8150 was able to reach a clock speed of 9062.43 MHz (287.7 * 31.5).

It may not be an entirely practical implementation of the processor, but it's sure a very nice clock speed.

(Thanks to Luna for the tip!)

  • vabeachboy0 02 June 2012 02:00
    Try to bench it I bet it will jump out of the socket. :P
    Reply
  • Soulmachiklamo 02 June 2012 02:00
    I hope Intel & AMD plan to ramp up the clock speed bit by bit.. Because not all applications support multi core processing. Great overclock.
    Reply
  • geekapproved 02 June 2012 02:04
    TWO cores only.
    Reply
  • bawchicawawa 02 June 2012 02:06
    Froznic... It's purely for the challenge and record breaking.

    Why do people have to say stupid **** that literally has no correlation to the article?
    Reply
  • CaedenV 02 June 2012 02:10
    SoulmachiklamoI hope Intel & AMD plan to ramp up the clock speed bit by bit.. Because not all applications support multi core processing. Great overclock.because being able to push locked processors to 4GHz just isn't enough for you? I mean my 2600 (not K) hits 4GHz when all 4 cores are used, and will push 4.2GHz when a process only uses 1-2 cores. The unlocked skus can go much higher very easily, and there are other concerns/bottlenecks when you start pushing stuff past 5GHz (heat, stability, ram throughput, etc.).
    The real performance giver is instruction efficiency, not core clock speed.
    Reply
  • husker 02 June 2012 02:10
    frozonicAll right!!! we get it! Bulldozer can be overclocked REALLY high, but that doesnt stop nahelem, sandy bridge and ivy bridge from bulldozing the bulldozer....They do best Bulldozer in most real-world situations, but not all. I think Bulldozer is actually just laying the groundwork for what's to come next from this new architecture. This amazing OC that is approaching 1 THz is perhaps a hint of what the AMD engineers have to play with as it matures.
    Reply
  • duckwithnukes 02 June 2012 02:12
    The only way in which I foresee a practical use of 10+ GHz processors.. is when the manufacturing process itself undergoes another computing leap, much like how vacuum tubes were superseded by silicon circuits.

    Graphene circuits (early laboratory tests put them around the 1 THz range), or quantum/light based computing will be needed.
    Reply
  • duckwithnukes 02 June 2012 02:14
    "This amazing OC that is approaching 1 THz"

    9 GHz is approaching 1000 GHz?
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 02 June 2012 02:14
    huskerThey do best Bulldozer in most real-world situations, but not all. I think Bulldozer is actually just laying the groundwork for what's to come next from this new architecture. This amazing OC that is approaching 1 THz is perhaps a hint of what the AMD engineers have to play with as it matures.
    1THz = 1000GHz. This is only nearing 10GHz, which means it's 0.01THz.

    By the way, nice clock speed Bulldozer. For all the comparison you get to Pentium 4, at least you're coming close to the 10GHz clock speed...
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 02 June 2012 02:16
    Well, someone has to say it, so I'll take the bullet.

    It's over 9000!!!!!!!!111
    Reply