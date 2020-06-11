AMD's Next Ryzen CPU Bundle Comes With PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn has been a PlayStation 4 exclusive title since 2017, but that exclusivity won't be for much longer. This summer, the PC port will be coming out -- and that's incredibly exciting because it's known to be an absolutely amazing title.

No release date is available yet, nor can you buy it on preorder (not that we ever recommend preorders). However, it looks like very soon, AMD will be bundling the game with select Ryzen 3000 processors.

The information comes from Overclockers UK, who already have the deal listed. If you purchase any Ryzen CPU between the Ryzen 5 3600 and the almighty Ryzen 9 3950X, you'll have a claim to the title.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a single-player RPG title set in a post-apocalyptic future around the year 3000, in which you play as hunter Aloy, as acted by Ashly Burch. The game has been extremely well-received by critics, landing many perfect, or near-perfect scores across the board.

Of course, the game isn't out yet on PC, so you'll have to be a little patient. However, if this is anything to go by, Horizon Zero Dawn will be landing on PC sooner, rather than later. Here's to hoping this Ryzen bundle comes to the US too.