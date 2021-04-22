AMD's Ryzen 5000 Performance Guide: Optimization For Software Developers

AMD has released its new Ryzen CPU Performance Guide for software developers that provides a set of tips and tools how to properly optimize programs for AMD's processors. While the new version of the guide is tailored primarily for the latest Zen 3 microarchitecture as well as Ryzen 5000-series CPUs, this new set of tools can also increase performance of systems running previous-generation AMD processors.

All CPU vendors work closely with software developers to ensure that programs can take advantage of the latest technologies and capabilities of their hardware. Identifying performance bottlenecks, CPU under-utilization, thread contention, cross-core thread migration, etc that prevent hardware from delivering its best, can significantly boost performance on all types of processors no matter which microarchitecture they are based on.

AMD's Ryzen CPU Performance Guide provides software developers with not only the necessary tools useful for performance boosting or identifying possible bottlenecks, but also valuable tips about memory usage, testing, compiling, debugging, and profiling. Many of AMD's recommendations are general, so following them can increase performance not only on the latest AMD Zen 3-powered systems, but even on Intel-based PCs.

With a Zen 3-focused CPU Performance Guide released, it is reasonable to expect software developers to better optimize their programs for AMD's latest processors. When to expect widespread availability of Zen 3-optimized apps depends on many factors. For obvious reasons, it is easier to optimize smaller projects with fewer bottlenecks and generally lower performance requirements. Meanwhile, performance-hungry applications usually get the greatest benefits from optimizations.