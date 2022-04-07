AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Put Through Rendering and Synthetic Benchmarks

Peru-based tech site XanxoGaming has put what it claims to be a retail version of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D through a series of benchmarks (via VideoCardz). Sadly, for those eyeing the potential of the 5800X3D for gaming, no PC games were tested with the newly built system - just rendering and sys-info tool type standards.

(Image credit: XanxoGaming )

At the official unveiling of the 5800X3D in mid-March, AMD gave us the specs, pricing, and release date. Additionally, to build anticipation, it highlighted the PC gaming prowess of the upcoming 3D V-Cache infused processor. In a selection of modern games and older favorites, AMD's charts showed the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D was 15% better than the 5900X, wresting the upper hand from the Intel Core i9-12900K.

So, it isn't easy to fathom why Xanxo should rush to release a review featuring the following; Cinebench, Geekbench, CPU-Z, and Blender. Perhaps it was just the quickest and easiest option. However, the site promises to add gaming benchmarks to its review shortly (it is working on them now).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XanxoGaming ) The 5800X3D was tested on a Gigabyte AORUS Master X570 motherboard with F36C BIOS with 5800X3D optimizations, 16GB DDR4-3200, with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, using Windows 10. Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: XanxoGaming ) CPU was tested on a Gigabyte AORUS Master X570 motherboard with F36C BIOS with 5800X3D optimizations, 16GB DDR4-3200, with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, using Windows 10.

Supplementary performance data taken from the respective benchmark online databases. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Intel Core i7-12900K Cinebench R23 (1T/nT) 1493 / 15060 1594 / 15204 2003 / 27483 Geekbench 5 (1T/nT) 1639 / 10498 1671 / 10339 1992 / 17172 CPU-Z (1T/nT) 617 / 6506 624 / 6328 831 / 11440

Above is a selection of the benchmarking screenshots from the source, showing that the upcoming 3D V-Cache packing CPU is only about as fast as the Ryzen 7 5700X in many single- and multi-core tests. We reckon this is due to the lower clocks of the upcoming chip. However, when the V-cache comes into play in certain apps, like the rendering tasks in Blender, we see the Ryzen 7 5800X3D outpace the standard Ryzen 7 5800X by up to 11%.

Key confirmed specs of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D are available on the official AMD product pages. In brief, it is a Zen3 architecture 8C/16T CPU with a base/boost of 3.4 / 4.5 GHz, and a hefty L3 cache of 96MB. This 7nm processor has a TDP of 105W. Since the product launch we have learned that it is not overclockable.



AMD explained that the 3D V-Cache is sensitive to higher voltages, and has thus roped off core voltage tweaking and user CPU frequency adjustments. Memory and fabric overclocking remain enabled. All the motherboard vendors are preparing BIOS updates for full support of the new chip and some, like Gigabyte, seem to suggest they have implemented changes for AMD's new "V-Cache optimizer."

The official release of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is scheduled for April 20, a little under a fortnight from today. AMD says the new AM4 CPU has an MSRP of $449.