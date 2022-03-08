AMD Might Refresh the Radeon RX 6000 Lineup in Late April

AMD will reportedly refresh its Radeon RX 6000-series products lineup in late February, if a new leak is correct. The company reportedly intends to launch three boards in the enthusiast, performance, and performance-mainstream segments. In addition, AMD may start offering its lowest-end Radeon RX 6400 board at retail.



The leak comes from Enthusiastic Citizen, who is a rather well-known leaker and member of Chiphell forums (via VideoCardz). In the past, Enthusiastic Citizen has leaked correct details about Intel's Z690 and LGA1700 platforms, so the poster clearly has sources in the industry. However, as with all leaks, take the information with a grain of salt.

The cards to be launched are AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT. One of the key features of the new graphics boards will be GDDR6 memory with an 18 GT/s data transfer rate, which will provide graphics processors up to 12.5% more memory bandwidth compared to existing products based on the same GPUs that use GDDR6 memory with a 16 GT/s data transfer rate.

It is unclear whether the new cards will also feature improved GPU performance (because of higher clocks or an improved configuration), but it is said that the new parts will be slightly more expensive than the existing Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6700 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT.

AMD will reportedly launch the new boards on April 20 or April 21. Keeping in mind that the leaker is presumably located in China, the formal USA launch date could be different.

If the information is correct, then AMD will refresh its current Radeon RX 6000 lineup weeks before Intel is expected to introduce its Arc graphics cards for desktops. Therefore, the refresh may be meant as a way to increase average selling prices rather than a response to Intel’s Arc launch.