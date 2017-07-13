AMD Vega Details Leak Ahead Of Official Launch

AMD Vega Frontier Edition

The long-awaited unveiling of AMD's Vega is scheduled for July 30 at the company's Capsaicin shindig, just prior to SIGGRAPH, but a few details are leaking out ahead of time. We have a few of our own sources who are telling us that there will be four different reference design models, including two versions at the top end (the XTX), a presumably lesser-resourced XT model, and then the XL at the lower end.

CU Thermal (Reference Design) Board Power ASIC Power Vega XTX (OC) 64 Water Cooling 375W 300W Air Cooling 285W 220W Vega XT 64 Air Cooling 285W 220W Vega XL 56 Air Cooling 285W 220W

We're told the XTX will come as either an air-cooled design with a blower fan or liquid-cooled, with the latter at 375W TDP and the former at 285W TDP. The XT and XL will both be air cooled and operate at 285W TDP. The already-shipping Vega Frontier Edition also comes in air- or liquid-cooled variants, with the air cooled version hitting 300W TDP.

All cards will come equipped with HBM2 memory, of course. The only information we are able to suss out is that the XTX will likely start out with 8GB of HBM2. The Frontier Edition uses 16GB of HBM2, or "high-bandwidth cache," as AMD has taken to calling it.

The only other aspect we've learned is that the top-end models will come with 64 compute units, much like Vega Frontier Edition, whereas the low-end XL will have 56. Of course, we weren't made privy to shader counts, texture units, cache, and other resources and efficiency enhancements. As a reminder, the Radeon RX 480 had 36 CUs, and the Radeon R9 390 had 40. Vega Frontier edition's CUs have 4,096 stream processors. We know much more about Frontier Edition's floating point performance as well, but we'll have to wait--either for more leaks or for July 30.