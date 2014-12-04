Antec's GX300, Feature-Rich Mid Tower Chassis On A Budget

It's hard to get too excited about an "entry-level" chassis, but when Antec is involved, our collective ears perk up nevertheless. Today the company is here to show that once again, it has built what looks like a pretty decent budget-friendly case.
The enclosure in question is the GX300. It follows the standard recipe for a mid-tower enclosure, with room for ATX motherboards, up to three dual-slot graphics cards that can be 400 mm long, a CPU cooler that's 140 mm tall, and up to six 3.5" or 2.5" drives. The PSU is mounted in the bottom of the case and gets its own fresh air supply from below. The case also has three 5.25" optical drives, which arguably aren't really needed anymore.
As far as styling goes, that's probably this case's biggest selling point. Sure, it's not the best looking case out there, but it's elegantly styled with sharp lines without coming off as too boxy. We've noticed that's a hard one to pull off – making a chassis look modern without just making a simplistic box.
Front I/O connectivity is fairly unremarkable, consisting of a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and two HD audio jacks. The case does have a top-mounted hot-swap bay, though, along with a fan controller switch, which are very nice additions at this price point.
We would have liked to see only one optical drive bay (or just none at all), along with a dedicated 2.5" drive bay, but considering this case will sell for €59 in Europe (which means it will probably sell for $59 in the US), we can't complain too much. It will also be available in a windowed variant.
But despite that, I would say that it's time for me to clean out my intakes and filters. Dust always seems to find a way inside.
Definitely looks like a nice budget case. The fan controller and hot-swap are hardly ever encountered in the lower price ranges. I'll forgive the lack of a 2.5" bay since budget builders probably won't have them very often, though it would have been nice.
1 for optical drive, 1 for expansion bay or hot swap bay (and to be honest I've seen hot swap bays with expansion ports inbuilt too..)
Speaking of the internal bays, each 3.5" bay can house two 2.5" drives via an adapter so that provides for a maximum of 12x 2.5" drives.
I also have to ask, what reader is that? I've been looking for a good front bay card reader that connects over USB3.
Will just have to see how performance is in regards to temps and noise, this looks like a really solid budget option though.
