Antec's GX300, Feature-Rich Mid Tower Chassis On A Budget

It's hard to get too excited about an "entry-level" chassis, but when Antec is involved, our collective ears perk up nevertheless. Today the company is here to show that once again, it has built what looks like a pretty decent budget-friendly case.

The enclosure in question is the GX300. It follows the standard recipe for a mid-tower enclosure, with room for ATX motherboards, up to three dual-slot graphics cards that can be 400 mm long, a CPU cooler that's 140 mm tall, and up to six 3.5" or 2.5" drives. The PSU is mounted in the bottom of the case and gets its own fresh air supply from below. The case also has three 5.25" optical drives, which arguably aren't really needed anymore.

As far as styling goes, that's probably this case's biggest selling point. Sure, it's not the best looking case out there, but it's elegantly styled with sharp lines without coming off as too boxy. We've noticed that's a hard one to pull off – making a chassis look modern without just making a simplistic box.

Front I/O connectivity is fairly unremarkable, consisting of a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and two HD audio jacks. The case does have a top-mounted hot-swap bay, though, along with a fan controller switch, which are very nice additions at this price point.

We would have liked to see only one optical drive bay (or just none at all), along with a dedicated 2.5" drive bay, but considering this case will sell for €59 in Europe (which means it will probably sell for $59 in the US), we can't complain too much. It will also be available in a windowed variant.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.