AOC 31.5-inch 155 Hz Curved QHD Gaming Monitor Spotted in Early Listing

AOC is coming out with a new gaming monitor: the AG323QCX2 -- or rather, a 31.5-inch VA-based gaming panel, as listed on AOC's Chinese website.

The display is naturally quite large at 31.5 inches, but with a QHD resolution it should be quite manageable to run. Because it's a VA panel, it has a 3000:1 static contrast ratio that can produce deep, inky blacks, 121% of the sRGB color space and 91% of DCI-P3 will help with rich colors on the other end of the spectrum too. AOC quotes a Delta-E (color difference from real) of under two, which is considered the minimum benchmark for professional work.

HDR10 support is present, but don't expect any kind of local dimming -- it's best to look at this monitor as capable of interpreting HDR signals, but not necessarily displaying them optimally as it has no zones and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

That being said, it's a gaming panel, with features geared towards that. In that light, the AG323QCX2 has a 155 Hz refresh rate, 1500R curve for added immersion, and AMD FreeSync support with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility likely coming down the line, if that really matters at all. Double-check at the time of purchase if you need these features.

A 1 ms MPRT refresh rate ensures blur-free images, though response times are almost always a bit of a mixed bag with VA panels, especially on darker scenes.

Two 5W speakers are built in, and connectivity is handled by two HDMI 2.0 ports, Two DisplayPort 1.4a ports, audio jacks, and a four-port USB 3.2 hub. The low-resolution images available also appear to suggest the rear of the monitor will have some kind of RGB ring, along with a stand that has a full range of adjustments.

No word on pricing or availability, but chances are that if this comes to the US, it will compete among the more affordable 31.5-inch gaming monitors.