AOC's P2779VC 27-Inch PLS Monitor Boasts Qi Charging

AOC revealed a new 27-inch monitor, the P2779VC, that comes equipped with a Qi base station to enable wireless charging.

The P2779VC features a 1920x1080 resolution PLS panel, one VGA input, and two HDMI 1.3 inputs. AOC said the panel boasts a 178-degree viewing angle, true 8-bit color depth, and a 20,000,000:1 contrast ratio, all of which are meant to make sure it can be used in situations that require accurate colors. You probably won't want to game with the monitor, however, because its 5ms response time pales in comparison to dedicated gaming monitors.

But the real draw of the P2779VC is the Qi base station. Qi has become increasingly popular as a wireless charging standard--it's been added to everything from McDonald's fast food joints to Ikea furniture. Manufacturers have also been keen to add it to their monitors: Samsung included support for the technology in one of its FreeSync displays in 2015, and Asus unveiled two new monitors with support for Qi wireless charging in May 2016.

Here's what AOC had to say about Qi charging's inclusion in the P2779VC:

Qi Wireless Charging technology comes from the Chinese meaning "natural energy." The technology is an interface standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium for inductive electrical power transfer that wirelessly charges a compatible device’s battery using induction transfer. The monitor’s Qi Wireless Charging Base removes the hassle of cables and allows you to keep your device in view while charging and using the display, without having to worry about finding an outlet nearby.

The P2779VC will debut in the United States in December. AOC said it will be stocked by Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, with an MSRP of $250.