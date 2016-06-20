Aorus X7 DT Packs Desktop GPU, Avermedia Capture Card, G-Sync

Aorus is a relatively new player in the gaming notebook space, but as a subdivision of Gigabyte, it appears to know what it's doing. Its new Aorus X7 DT was first shown at Computex and is now unleashed onto the market.

The X7 DT packs a fairly lavish amount of power in order to craft a mobile VR-Ready machine, featuring either an Intel Core i7-6700HQ or an i7-6820HK paired together with a desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 graphics card.

From the factory, Aorus fits 16 GB of 2133 MHz DDR4 memory using two 8 GB modules, but if you feel that’s not enough, you can easily up that to 64 GB by populating the four SODIMM slots with 16 GB modules. Storage is handled by one 2.5” bay, together with three M.2 slots. Of those three, two have access to four PCI-Express 3.0 lanes, whereas one offers access to only two lanes. Standard, the system comes with one 512 GB SSD and one 1 TB HDD.

The display is a 17.3” IPS panel with a Full-HD resolution and G-Sync support.

Connectivity consists of a Mini-DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, VGA, gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 ports, USB 3.1 Type-C, a headphone jack (with SPDIF out), mic-in, an SD card reader (that runs over PCI-Express, so you can expect speedy transfers from faster cards), and a power jack. The gigabit Ethernet port is powered by a Killer NIC, and naturally there is 802.11ac Wi-Fi together with Bluetooth 4.1 with LE support.

An interesting option on the notebook is the ability to install an AverMedia Live Stream Engine, which can capture, compress and stream gameplay video on the fly without affecting system performance. The catch, however, is that this card takes up one M.2 slot.

The keyboard is backlit and supports 30-key rollover, and its left column has a series of five macro keys. The top “G” key allows you to switch between macro profiles, enabling you to create a total of 25 macros.

The X7 DT weighs 3.2 kg and measures a sizable 305 x 428 x 25.4 mm, although at its thinnest point it measures just 22.9 mm. Pricing starts at $2,699.

