Asus Intros a Quad M.2 PCI-Express x16 4.0 Adapter for Very Fast NMVe Storage

Back in October 2019, amidst the dawn of new sTRX4 motherboards, Gigabyte introduced its PCI-Express 4.0 storage adapter to turn a PCI-Express 4.0 x16 slot into four M.2 slots with access to four PCI-E 4.0 lanes each. Now it appears Asus must have thought that wasn't a bad idea, because it's showing off a similar device at CES 2020, as reported by AnandTech. Meet the Asus Hyper M.2 X16 GEN 4 Card.

The card doesn't appear to be much different in function from Gigabyte's unit, and will likely offer similar performance levels. (More on that in a little bit.) The unit comes in the form of a long, single-slot add-in-card.

(Image credit: AnandTech)

The card relies on a sleek brushed aluminum slab that covers its entire casing for cooling. A small blower-style fan inside the slab helps out, too, but it can be disabled for people who need total silence. (Which could be useful in scenarios where people are recording, for example, and don't want to hear a fan in the background.)

No details are available yet on the card's exact performance, though that will largely depend on the M.2 SSDs that you install inside the unit. Naturally, to get the best performance out of the unit you'll have to install it in an AMD X570 or TRX40 system, because Intel does not have a solution with PCI-Express 4.0 support yet.

There's no word on when Asus plans to release the card or how much it will cost.