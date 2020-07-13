Asus' New 240Hz Portable Gaming Monitor Packs Tripod Stand, High-End DAC

If you're in the market for a portable gaming monitor, you've picked a good time. Today, Asus launched the pre-order page for its XG17 monitors, which come in two flavors. They are called the ROG Strix XG17AHPE and the ROG Strix XG17AHP, and both are identical minus one significant difference.

We've already reviewed the ROG Strix XG17AHPE, and found that it's a solid portable gaming monitor, but we had one major gripe with it: the stand. The latest model fixes that by adding a telescopic tripod stand to the mix, making the portable monitor a lot more practical.

Meanwhile, the panel hasn't changed. It's a 17.3-inch IPS unit that packs a 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution that's good for a whopping 240 Hz refresh rate, which is seriously impressive especially with the adaptive-sync tech.

(Image credit: Asus)

Bolted into the package is a 7800 mAh battery, which is good for about 3 hours of use at 240 Hz, and can be quick-charged through its USB 3.0 port.

For those who care about audio, Asus also packed a high-end DAC into this display. It's an ESS Sabre 9118 digital-to-analog converter, which is a very nice inclusion.

Of course, you will be paying a premium for all these features. Asus' XG17AHPE already costs $499 by itself, and adding the tripod stand and a carrying bag to the mix jacks that price up by yet another $100.