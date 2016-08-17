Asus' Pascal Laptops To Feature SLI GTX 1080s, Water Cooling Docks

Nvidia’s mobile Pascal release has seen a flurry of new and updated laptops from several vendors. Never one to be left out, Asus revealed a handful of laptops with GTX 10-series GPUs.
ROG G800 And GX800: A Wide Display And Watercooling
Asus’s most extravagant newcomers are the ROG G800 and RX800, which seem to take a page from the previous GX700 and GX701 systems. The G800 has the overclockable Intel Core i7-6820Hk, 64GB of memory, the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 and an 18.4-inch 4K display with G-Sync. This massive system should offer no compromises in performance.
Or so we thought. As overpowered as the G800 is, it’s still not as powerful as its bigger brother, the GX800. On paper, the GX800 is almost identical to the G800, save for the additional GTX 1080 running in SLI. What sets the GX800 apart is the massive liquid cooling dock, which attaches to the laptop from the back. This should allow the laptop to be overclocked much more aggressively.
The ROG G800 will be available at the end of the month for $4,499. If you’re holding out for the liquid cooling dock, the ROG GX800 will be available in November for $6,999.
|Product
|GX800VI-XB79K
|G800VI-XB78K
|Processor
|Intel Core i7 6820HK Processor
|Intel Core i7 6820HK Processor
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
|Memory
|32GB/64GB 2400MHz DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB)
|64GB DDR4 2800MHz
|Display
|18.4" UHD 3840 x 2160 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|18.4" UHD 3840 x 2160 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|Graphics
|2x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5 in SLI
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5
|Storage
|2x 512GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD in RAID0
|2x 512GB NVMe PCIe x4 SSD in RAID0
|Battery
|76Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
|76Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
|Power Adapter
|2x 330WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|2x 330WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|Dimensions
|18.03 x 13.31 x 1.77 inches
|18.03 x 13.31 x 1.77 inches
|Weight
|Notebook: 12.54 lbsDock: 10.36 lbsPower Adapter: 2.82 lbs
|Notebook: 12.1 lbs
Strix ROG GL502VS OC Edition: Strictly Performance
The ROG Strix laptops set their sights towards the mid-to-high end gaming laptop market, offering pure performance without unnecessary nonsense. The two new GL502VS models both offer the Intel Core i7-6700HQ, the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 and a 15.6-inch FHD display with G-Sync.
The two models differ in memory and storage configurations: The DB71 model has 16GB of DDR4-2133 memory and a 256GB SSD for the operating system, whereas the DB74 has 32GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.
The GL502VS-DB71 is available now for $1,699, and the DB74 model will be available next month for $1,999.
ROG G752VS OC: High End Laptop And Desktop Replacement Variants
Asus’s G752 line boasts a wide variety of configurations, ranging from the mid-end all the way up to desktop replacement-class performance, and we’ve seen one of these variations before. Asus gave the G752 the Pascal treatment with the G752VS, which features an i7-6700HQ, a 17.3-inch FHD panel with G-Sync, and a GTX 1070.
In addition, Asus revealed the G752VS OC Edition, which maintains the G752’s chassis but uses an overclockable Intel Core i7-6820HK. The OC Edition comes in two models: the XB72K has 32GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, whereas the XB78K has 64GB and a 512GB SSD.
The G752VS will be available next month for $1,999. Both G752VS OC Editions are available now for $2,499 and $2,999.
|Product
|GL502VS-DB71
|GL502VS-DB74
|G752VS-RB71
|G752VS-XB72K / G752VS-XB78K
|Processor
|Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
|Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
|Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
|Intel® Core™ i7 6820HK Processor
|Operating System
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 Pro 64bit
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)
|32GB DDR4 2133 MHz
|16GB DDR4 2400 MHz (up to 64GB)
|32GB/64GB 2400MHz DDR4 (upgradeable to 64GB)
|Display
|15.6" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|15.6" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|17.3" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|17.3" FHD 1980 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
|NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5
|Storage
|256GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
|512GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
|1TB 7200RPM HDD
|256GB/512GB SSD -NVMe PCIex4 (1 open slot available)
|Battery
|62Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion
|62Wh 4-cell Lithium-Ion
|90Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
|6 Cell 96 Whrs Polymer Battery
|Power Adapter
|180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|230WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|Output: 19 V DC, 6.32 A, 120 WInput: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|15.35 x 10.47 x 0.93 inches
|15.35 x 10.47 x 0.93 inchse
|16.4 x 12.7 x 0.8 – 1.5 inches
|16.4 x 12.7 x 0.8 – 1.5 inches
|Weight
|5.07 lbs
|5.07 lbs
|8.9 lbs
|8.9 lbs
